Feb 1, 2024
Canada’s best photos feature this unique split shot of a bear and a salmon
Canadian Geographic announced the winners of its 2023 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, and they are a collection of beautiful images that will make you want to visit Canada.
The competition celebrates the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 8,000 entries, 12 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.
The title of Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Tumbler Ridge, B.C.-based photographer Brandon Broderick. Broderick’s work demonstrates both technical skill and a keen eye for detail, movement, and form.
“You’ve got to keep getting out there, keep putting in the miles, know the species you’re after, and know your gear,” he said, “so that when that moment happens, you’re ready for it.” And clearly, his hard work paid off.
Canadian Photographer of the Year 2023
Winner: Brandon Broderick
Wildlife in Action
Winner: Liron Gertsman
Runner-up – Matt Parish
Honourable Mention – Shaun Antle
Urban and Natural Landscapes
Winner – Aaron Ward
Runner-up – Murray Cotton
Honourable Mention – Bing Li
Weather, Seasons and Skies
Winner – Todd Mintz
Runner-up – Joel Waghela
Honourable Mention – Braydon Morisseau
Outdoor Adventure
Winner – Alan McCord, Georgetown
Runner-up – Chandresh Kedhambadi
Honourable Mention – Sara Kempner
Alex Baker
Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe
