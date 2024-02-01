Canada’s best photos feature this unique split shot of a bear and a salmon

Canadian Geographic announced the winners of its 2023 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, and they are a collection of beautiful images that will make you want to visit Canada.

The competition celebrates the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 8,000 entries, 12 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.

The title of Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Tumbler Ridge, B.C.-based photographer Brandon Broderick. Broderick’s work demonstrates both technical skill and a keen eye for detail, movement, and form.

“You’ve got to keep getting out there, keep putting in the miles, know the species you’re after, and know your gear,” he said, “so that when that moment happens, you’re ready for it.” And clearly, his hard work paid off.

Canadian Photographer of the Year 2023

Winner: Brandon Broderick

A grizzly bear munches on clover on a foggy morning near Muncho Lake, B.C.

A Canada lynx crouches on a snow-dusted ridge off the highway near Fort Nelson, B.C.

A long exposure enhances the drama of the 60-metre Kinuseo Falls, located in Monkman Provincial Park near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Wildlife in Action

Winner: Liron Gertsman



A female pink salmon has completed its long journey from the ocean to its home river in central Vancouver Island to spawn — and perhaps become a meal for a hungry black bear. The photographer worked for three days to capture this split shot highlighting the relationship between these two keystone species.

Runner-up – Matt Parish



A common loon shakes water from its feathers as the sun rises over Mitchell Lake in Kirkfield, Ont.

Honourable Mention – Shaun Antle



Water cascades over the eye of a great blue heron as it plunges its bill into Lake Chipican, near Sarnia, Ont.

Urban and Natural Landscapes

Winner – Aaron Ward



The rising sun shines through a gap between the horizon and a blanket of dark clouds, illuminating Vancouver’s Science World building.

Runner-up – Murray Cotton



The sun sets over the badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alta., a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its iconic hoodoos and abundance of dinosaur fossils.

Honourable Mention – Bing Li



The Three Sisters mountains are reflected in a small lake at sunset in Canmore, Alta.

Weather, Seasons and Skies

Winner – Todd Mintz



Storm clouds gather over Powell Inlet on Devon Island, Nunavut.

Runner-up – Joel Waghela



A G3 geomagnetic storm produces a dazzling display of aurora borealis over dilapidated farm structures in Pense, Sask. The G-Scale is used to measure the intensity of geomagnetic storms, with G1 being the weakest and G5 the strongest.

Honourable Mention – Braydon Morisseau



Alberta’s strongest tornado since the infamous 1987 Black Friday twister etches its mark on the landscape southeast of Didsbury, Alta. on July 1, 2023, while a chase vehicle looks on.

Outdoor Adventure

Winner – Alan McCord, Georgetown



A trio of surfers heads for shore, leaving the beach to the blackbirds as fog begins to roll in at Cox Bay in Tofino, B.C.

Runner-up – Chandresh Kedhambadi



An ice climber scales the inside of a glacier cave on the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, Alta. Months later, the photographer returned to the area to find that this section of the glacier had disappeared.

Honourable Mention – Sara Kempner