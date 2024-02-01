The AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe macro APS-C lens is 38 cm long

The AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe macro APS-C lens is 38 cm long

Any fan of macro photography knows about AstrHori’s probe lenses. AstrHori is not the first company to create a probe lens; that would be Laowa with their original 24mm f/14 ($1599). Then again, Astrhori is giving Laowa a run for its money by offering budget-friendly alternatives. This competition is good for us, the consumers, because thanks to it, we get lenses like the newly announced AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe macro APS-C lens ($789).

The AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe APS-C lens

The new lens is a periscope version of the AstiHori 18mm f/8 ($719), the company’s second probe lens right after the 28mm f/13. Interestingly, Laowa doesn’t offer any 18mm probe lenses, but you can get a similar setup if you take the Laowa 24mm periscope and use it with the Laowa 0.7x focal reducer for probe lens. You’ll end up with a somewhat similar 17mm f/10 periscope probe lens. The only problem is that the Laowa setup will cost you a couple of times more than the AstrHori one ($250 + $3349).

But the AstrHori being budget-friendly doesn’t mean it doesn’t have good qualities going for it. The lens can focus from as close as 5mm, and it achieves a 2x magnification rate. For your convenience, you can change the angle at which the lens looks in one of four directions. The lens also has a built-in 5W LED light around the glass element to light the subject easily in tight spots. And although you can’t change its 5000k color temperature, you have ten levels of brightness.

The front barrel is also waterproof, allowing for underwater macros. (There is a mark on how deep the lens can go underwater). The front barrel is also dustproof, allowing you to get creative with macros in the wild.

AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe APS-C specs

Focal length: 18mm
Mount: E/FX/RF/Z/L/M43
Frame: APS-C
Working distance: 5mm
Aperture range: F8 – F28
Weight: 712g
Magnification: 2X
Aperture ring: de-clicked aperture
Focus mode: manual
Angle of view: 80°
Lens structure: 23 elements in 7 groups

Price and availability

The AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x periscope probe lens is available now on Amazon for $789. The lens comes with a protective box, a USB controller, and a lens cover.

