AstrHori new 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope lens sees round corners

AstrHori, one of only two companies that seem to make macro probe lenses, has just announced its newest. It’s an updated model of the company’s original 28mm f/13 2x Macro probe (buy here), released in 2022.

The new update takes some pointers from the Laowa 24mm T14 Periprobe lens (buy here), by letting you see around corners. Of course, this is AstrHori, so the new AstrHori 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope (buy here) does it at half the price.

AstrHori 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope

The AstrHori 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope is a full-frame lens available for a wide array of mounts. These include Sony E, Leica L, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Fuji X. It has a maximum aperture of f/13, which is pretty small.

Fortunately, the new Macro Periscope keeps its familiar ring of LEDs around the lens. So, sticking this into deep, dark holes shouldn’t be a problem. Like it’s predecessor, it’s also waterproof. This opens up all sorts of possibilities for underwater photography in the studio.

Built for video

While it’s got an “F13” aperture marking an not “T13”, it is still a cinema lens. Sort of. It keeps the standard 0.8 MOD gears for both focus and aperture. And with a minimum focus distance of only 8mm with 2x magnification, fine control from an external focus motor can be very beneficial.

Of course, you can use it with a standard manual follow-focus unit, too. But trying to focus that close by hand is going to test the skills of even the best focus pullers. Especially if you want to move the camera during the shot.

AstrHori 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope Specs

Focal length 28mm Max aperture f/13 Min aperture f/40 Angle of view 75° Format Full-Frame Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L, Fuji X Focus type Manual Focus Lens type Rectilinear Shift Optics 21 elements in 16 groups Aperture blades Unspecified Filter thread Unspecified Min focus distance 8mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight Unspecified

Price and Availability

The AstrHori 28mm f/13 2x Macro Periscope is available to buy now for $939 in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica L and Fuji X mount options.