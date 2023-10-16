Bride excludes brother-in-law from photos ‘just in case’ of split

A bride wanted to exclude her sister’s husband from her formal wedding photos due to concerns about a potential future separation. The matter came to light when a Reddit user sought advice on the AITA subreddit regarding her sister’s strange request.

The woman states that there have been no previous issues with her husband, and was confused about how to handle this.

“Yesterday she booked her photographer, and we were going over other people’s online wedding photos together when she made an odd request,” the Redditor writes. “She insisted we take photos in which my husband specifially [sic] does not appear, ‘just in case’. Not girls only, blood only, bridesmaids only- without him, in case we split.”

The Redditor expressed her surprise at the bride’s request. She emphasized that her marriage is happy, and they have a child together. Ultimately, the idea left her hesitant about attending the wedding.

“I was honestly shocked and had to stop myself from suggesting we take photos without the groom then since divorce seems such a likelihood these days, but it’s completely put me off being there at all,” she says.

“We have a child together, we’re married, never said an unkind word to each other. I see no reason to imply we would ever separate,” the Redditor added.

Rude and insulting

Many readers supported the Redditor’s perspective, labelling the bride’s request as “not only rude but deeply insulting.” One Redditor even humorously suggested taking pictures without the groom and other family members “just in case.”

Another reader joked about the bride creating a composite photo with everyone in front of a green screen. This would allow her to adjust the wedding pictures based on the latest relationship updates.

Beware the bridezilla

Weddings seem to encourage all kinds of crazy behaviour. Last year a wedding guest turned photographer deleted all the photos in the middle of the wedding in front of the groom after she was treated poorly.

When emotions start running high, we should always remember to be kind to people: your family, friends, and yes, even those you’re paying. Treat others how you’d like to be treated, and that’s about it, really. A wedding doesn’t give you free reign to trample all over other people.

That, and tip your wedding photographer, they probably need it ;)

[Via Petapixel]