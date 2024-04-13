Blackmagic drops an URSA Cine 12K LF with 12K Full-Frame sensor – initial thoughts

As of today, the URSA Mini has taken a significant leap to full-frame glory, and while this is a huge step forward for the Ursa Mini series, it is not a surprise. When Blackmagic Design unveiled their 6K full-frame cinema camera last year, it was a no-brainer that their high-end lineup would follow suit. And here we are, the grand reveal of the Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K LF (starting at $14,995.00) just in time for NAB 2024.

Blackmagic Ursa Cine LF 12K full frame cinema camera

The new 12K camera from Blackmagic has a lot in common with the original Ursa, including many features that filmmakers want in a top-notch cinema camera. It has a new sensor and the latest technology, but keeps the spirit of Blackmagic’s ideal cinema camera. It looks like an updated Ursa and the images from it seem great. I’ll make a final judgment after I’ve tried it out personally. The camera has a USB-C viewfinder, which is an unusual choice, and I’m curious to see if they’ll make it work with more common connections like SDI in the future.

Blackmagic Design is making waves in the industry with its latest 12K camera, a successor to the original Ursa boasting innovative sensor technology. The standout feature is the addition of white pixels alongside the traditional RGB, enabling unique downsampling capabilities without cropping in RAW—a feat that remains distinctive to Blackmagic. With a design that appears slightly elongated, the camera maintains the beloved Ursa aesthetic with a fresh twist. A significant media module slots in seamlessly, hinting at the robust build that professionals love. Moreover, the camera’s data-intensive nature suggests it may handle even more information than its 12K Super 35 predecessors, due to a different aspect ratio, presenting various mounting options for filmmakers.

In a surprising move, Blackmagic has opted for PL, LPL, and locking EF lens mounts for its new camera, eschewing the anticipated mirrorless mount. This decision aligns with the camera’s positioning as a high-end cinema tool, intended for use with professional-grade PL mount lenses or perhaps EF lenses, rather than mirrorless options. The inclusion of a side screen, reminiscent of the original Ursa, raises questions about its practicality. Although it could benefit an assistant camera operator, the industry has evolved to rely on wireless control and separate monitors, leaving some to ponder the utility of this design choice in modern production environments.

Blackmagic’s latest offering boasts an impressive 220 frames per second, although it falls short of the 300 FPS framerate provided by its current 12K model. Despite this, such performance in a cinema camera is commendable. This launch comes as Blackmagic prepares to introduce a 17K camera, which promises to provide a cost-effective solution for those seeking a 70mm film aesthetic. The question remains whether this new camera will shift industry preferences, as traditionally, major film and series productions have favored brands like ARRI and RED. With its unique capabilities and potentially attractive price point, Blackmagic’s new camera could become a more prominent choice for larger-scale projects.

Oh, another camera – a Blackmagic Ursa Cine 17K with a 65mm sensor

Blackmagic has dropped a (mini?) bombshell with the news of a sister 17K, 65mm sensor camera slated for release in autumn. This unprecedented resolution, akin to a 70mm film frame, positions the camera as a rival to high-end large format and IMAX cameras.

The pricing strategy for this cutting-edge camera is another curveball. In Blackmagic’s demonstration, they showed a proprietary media module, which hints at a high-cost setup (Whenever anyone goes with proprietary media system for their camera, you kind of immediately know that it’s going to be a kidney and a half) . This places the system in the same ballpark as a second-hand Alexa Mini, suggesting a significant step up in Blackmagic’s market signals a new chapter for the brand in terms of pricing and professional market engagement.

Blackmagic Ursa Cine LF 12K full frame cinema camera specs