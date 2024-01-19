Best free Photoshop alternatives for 2024

While Photoshop is undoubtedly one of the most well-known editing software, it comes with a price that not all creatives are willing to pay. Furthermore, you only get to “rent” the program, which many don’t find to be their favorite model. So, if you’re looking for free alternatives, Brett In Tech has compiled a list for you. He gives you five free Photoshop alternatives for 2024. But there are also four honorable mentions, and I’m sure at least one of these apps will be worth your time.

Top five free Photoshop alternatives

PhotoScape X: This free program is feature-packed: supports RAW files, includes a photo viewer, batch options, a collage maker, a GIF creator, and plenty of filters and effects. According to Brett, PhotoScapeX’s layout is simple and intuitive. It is suitable for beginners and is available for Windows 10 or newer and macOS. There’s also a Pro version available for around $40, but Brett believes that the free version is enough for most people.

Paint.NET: Originally a more advanced version of Microsoft Paint, it has evolved quite a lot over the years. It now includes blending, layer support, automatic filters, and external plugins. It has a user-friendly interface with a dark theme and is available for Windows 10 and 11.

Krita: This is an open-source program, useful for digital painting. It includes standard editing tools, and extensive brush customizations, and it’s popular among creative image designers. It’s available for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

GIMP: A powerful open-source photo editing software available for Linux, Mac, and Windows. It comes with advanced filters, effects, layer support, and compatibility with most image file formats, including Photoshop PSD files. Although it comes at zero cost, Brett notes that it does require some learning to get a good grasp of it. But here are some links that might help you out:

You’ll also find useful tutorials on GIMP’s website.

Photopea: This is my go-to image editor when I work on someone else’s computer and I need to either edit my photos or lead images for DIYP. Photopea is a free online image editor that’s essentially a Photoshop clone. It runs in all web browsers and supports almost any image file type, including Photoshop project files. It is ad-supported, but there’s a subscription option to remove ads. You can read more about Photopea’s features here.

Honorable mentions

Other than the five programs above, Brett also offers some honorable mentions. Not all are free, but Brett believes they’re worth your time and investment. And they’re cheaper than a yearly Photoshop CC subscription.

Adobe Photoshop Express: This is a free program from Adobe for quick photo tweaks. It’s not nearly as powerful as Photoshop, but it’s good for some basic edits. It’s available for Windows, Android, and iOS; and you can read more about it here.

Pixlr Express: A new free online photo editor replacing the older Pixlr Editor. Like Photoshop Express, it’s suitable for basic photo editing.

Affinity Photo: Although this is a paid program, Brett points out that it’s similar to Photoshop and in some ways, even better than it. You get the program with a one-time purchase, it offers stability and a wide range of features, and it’s available for Windows and Mac ($70) and an iPad ($18.50). You can read more about the program here.

Pixelmator Pro: Lastly, here’s a macOS program has been gaining popularity, with features similar to Photoshop. It’s available in the App Store for around $50.

Do you use any of these free Photoshop alternatives? Or perhaps some of the paid ones? Which one is your favorite?

[Top 5 Best FREE Photoshop Alternatives (2024) | Brett In Tech]