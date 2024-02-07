Become a travel photographer for the night with this ‘Photo Tour’ boardgame

If you want to combine your love of photography with travel, it makes sense to become a travel photographer. However, it’s an increasingly competitive niche, and what about those people who don’t actually want to leave the comfort of their homes? Well, now they can play a travel photography-based board game called “Photo Tour’ and experience all the highs and lows of being a travel photographer (kinda).

The Kickstarter page describes the game as “a beautiful strategy game for 1-5 players”. You travel around a board of North America, taking photographs of the continent’s most striking landmarks. You then store the images in your journal.

Players have to plan ahead by selecting cards for the places they wish to visit. The landmarks range from national parks and monuments like the Statue of Liberty and Yellowstone to other cultural phenomena such as Music Row in Nashville.

Players roll the dice to reach the planned locations by car, plane or bus. You can also rent extra photography equipment, such as a tripod, lens or smartphone. The game is won when a player fills the journal and completes all the planned locations.

The game is designed for people of all ages, and the difficulty level can be ramped up through expansion packs.

This game is reminiscent of the game ‘Wildlife‘ that I played as a child, where players had to travel around the world, filling up their zoo with rare animals. If this photography-based game operates similarly, I can see it being a lot of fun. The only danger I can see is that it would give me itchy feet to start travelling!

The Kickstarter campaign has already overshot its target fund amount by several times, which means that this game will likely go into production. The basic game is priced at around $45, and a deluxe version with the three expansions is available for $75. Delivery is expected in October 2024.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others, unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.

