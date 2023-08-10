Wacom announces four new budget-friendly tablets aimed at beginners

Wacom has announced four new Wacom One tablets (buy here) as part of the to help beef up their entry-level beginner model lineup. Two of them are the more traditional pen tablet while two of them incorporate a display. Each type is available in two sizes.

The two screen sizes options offer displays of 11.6 inches and 13.3 inches, with a 1920×1080 pixel display and a claimed 99% sRGB coverage. Each is available at a price that’s really not that bad at all.

While the four new Wacom One tablets are aimed towards beginners, they’re aimed for serious users and can offer great performance. The two display tablet models boast 99% sRGB coverage with 1920×1080 HD displays.

Sure, we may live in a world of 4K, but on a tablet of this size at arm’s length, 1080p will satisfy the needs of 99% of people. 4K tablets aren’t really a thing yet, at least not in these compact form factors and at these prices.

Wacom-One Pen Tablets

From cheapest to most expensive, we’ve got the Wacom One S (for small) at $99.95. It offers a 15.24 x 9.39cm (6 x 3.7″) drawing area but no built-in display. Stepping up a little from this, there’s the Wacom One M (for medium) at $149.95. This bumps the drawing area up to 21.59 x 13.46cm (8.5 x 5.3″).

Wacom says that these are the first entry-level pen tablets with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support. The pen features two side buttons, which are customisable to your needs.

Wacom One Pen Display Tablets

Next up are the two pen display models. These are the Wacom One 12 at $399.95 and Wacom One 13 at $599.95, with 11.6″ and 13.3″ displays, respectively. They’re capable of connecting to – and presumably displaying from – PC, Mac, Chromebook, and Android devices.

They provide 1920×1080 full HD resolution displays with 99% sRGB coverage. They feature low parallax due to optical bonding of the displays for thinner, tighter control. The Wacom One 13, Wacom says, is the first entry-level pen display in the compact category to feature 10-finger multi-touch gestures.

Price and Availability

The Wacom One S, M, 12, and 13 tablets are available to buy now on the Wacom website for $99.95, $149.95, $399.95 and $599.95, respectively.