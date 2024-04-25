Viltrox launches the 40mm f/2.5 autofocus prime for full-frame Nikon Z

Viltrox might still be on hiatus from making Canon RF mount lenses, but they’re still going strong with the Z mount ones. They’ve just announced their latest, the autofocus 40mm f/2.5 lens (buy here) for full-frame Nikon Z mount cameras.

This inexpensive lens offers a slightly wider field of view than the typical 50mm, making it ideal for street photography, group events and environmental portraits. And it’s light enough that you can carry it around all day without issue.

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 Z – An ideal walkabout lens

With a focal length of 40mm, it’s a little wider than the “standard” 50mm. But this isn’t a bad thing – unless you need more reach, in which case you’re looking at the wrong lens. Because it’s a little wider, it offers some advantages.

If you shoot at the same distances you would a 50mm lens, you’ve got a little room for cropping in post to get the ideal composition. Horizons might be off a little bit, or there was something you didn’t notice in the edge of the frame, and this lets you take care of it while still maintaining a familiar field of view in the final result.

It also makes it ideal for things like street photography, where you can’t always judge exactly how the frame will look in advance. People move, and getting the perfect composition isn’t always easy. It’s also a great focal length as a general walkabout lens for days out with friends or family, and group events.

It’s a lightweight lens, weighing only 181g, so it’s not going to put a bunch of strain on your wrists or neck, carrying it around all day. And it has a minimum focus distance of only 34cm, letting you get up close and personal with your subject.

And while this lens might be a little more expensive than the recently released TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 lens, this one isn’t limited to APS-C cameras, and it has autofocus.

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 Z Specs

Focal Length 40mm Max aperture f/2.5 Format Full-Frame Mount Nikon Z Min aperture f/16 Angle of view 56.7º Aperture blades 7 Minimum focus distance 34cm Filter diameter 52mm Dimensions 65 x 60.8mm Weight 181g

Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 Z is available to pre-order now for $158. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-May.