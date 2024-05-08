This instant AI camera doesn’t print photos, it prints poems

A new kind of camera is here to capture memories uniquely and artistically: the Poetry Camera. Just as the name suggests, it prints out poems about the scenes you are capturing, and yes, it’s as amusing as it sounds.

This Poetry Camera was created by Kelin Carolyn Zhang and Ryan Mather. They ditched the traditional photo for a short poem, haiku, or even a sonnet created by what the camera “sees” through its lens. Think of it as a reverse AI image generator. Instead of generating images from words, it uses AI to transform images into words, transforming a fleeting moment into a verse.

After you take the photo… I mean, the poem, the camera will print it out on thermal paper like a receipt. More than just a tech gimmick, the Poetry Camera celebrates “creativity, community, and play,” as the creators describe it. “It’s a new way to make memories — away from screens, notifs, and apps.”

This isn’t the first time a concept like this has been created. Damjanski created an AI poetry app that works in a similar way. It was made as an iPhone app that lets you point your phone camera at a scene, and the app turns it into a poem. However, the Poetry Camera is a dedicated camera, separate from your phone, making it different.

If you’d like to try it out, the Poetry Camera is open-source. Tech enthusiasts can build their own using Raspberry Pi components, readily available software, and even 3D print the camera body itself. Instructions are available online, and for those truly code-savvy, there’s even the option to modify the type of poems the camera generates. But if you, like me, aren’t as tech-savvy, you can subscribe here and get one already made once they are launched.

