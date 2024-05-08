Laowa launches the Ranger S35 ultra-compact cine zoom series

Last month, we got to get a sneak preview of the new Laowa Ranger S35 lenses during NAB 2024 in Las Vegas. Now, the company has officially announced the lenses, along with prices.

The Laowa Ranger S35 series is a range of pocket-sized parfocal zooms for when you need to pack as small and light as possible. Venus Optics claims that they’re the smallest Super 35mm PL mount cine zooms in the world.

Laowa Ranger S35 – Smaller than a cellphone

The Laowa Ranger S35 series currently comprises three Super 35mm (APS-C) format lenses. All are parfocal, offering focal length ranges of 11-18mm (buy here), 17-50mm (buy here), and 50-130mm (buy here) with a T2.9 maximum aperture.

The big selling point of these lenses is their small size and weight, which ranges between 745-865g for the regular versions and 660-775g for the “Lite” versions. They also offer close focusing distances and minimal focus breathing throughout their focal range.

Exactly what makes the “Lite” versions weigh less is not specified. I suspect it’s the use of carbon fibre instead of metal in its construction, but DIYP has reached out to Laowa for clarification and we will update this post when they respond.

By default, they come in PL mount, but interchangeable mounts are available for Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L and Fuji X mounts. This gives a wide range of options for regular use as well as mounting on drones.

Laowa Ranger S35 Zoom Specs

11-18mm T2.9 17-50mm T2.9 50-130mm T2.9 Focal Length 11-18mm 17-50mm 50-130mm Aperture range T2.9-22 T2.9-22 T2.9-22 Image circle 31.5mm 31.5mm 31.5mm Angle of view 105.3°-77.4° 80.6°-32.2° 32.2°-12.7° Optics 17 elements 11 groups 22 elements 18 groups 17 elements 13 groups Diaphragm blades 11 11 11 Min focus distance 36cm 35cm 75cm Max magnification 0.08x 0.22x 0.18x Filter thread 77mm 77mm 77mm Front diameter 80mm 80mm 80mm Dimensions 80 x 108mm 80 x 117mm 80 x 135.9mm Weight ~745g ~865g ~760g Mounts PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L) PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L) PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L)

Price and Availability

The Laowa Ranger S35 Cine Zoom series is available to pre-order now in 11-18mm, 17-50mm, and 50-130mm focal lengths for $1,999 each or as a set of three for $5,700. The Lite versions are $2,499 and $,7200 for the set of three.