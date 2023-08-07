AI can write poetry and generate images from words. But there’s now an app that connects the two and turns your photos into poetry in a few seconds. If you’ve always wanted to describe a perfect sunset, a blooming flower, or your loved one’s smile, but you’re just not good with words… You can do what you do best: take a photo. And AI will do the rest.

The innovative “Pamera-The Poem Camera” app has just been released to turn your (snap)shots into poems. Its technology utilizes object recognition and OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model to identify objects in photos and craft four-line poems inspired by them.

As for the style, the app’s creator, Damjanski, says that he drew inspiration from Jorge Luis Borges. This famous Argentinian writer is known for his magical realism works, and Damjanski says that Pamera’s poems will resemble his distinct style.

“I’m not a native English speaker, so I’m always very amazed by it,” Damjanski said. “I’m curious how to play around with it and find the fringe cases.” To demonstrate Pamera’s capabilities, the app’s creator shared a short clip on Twitter, generating a poem from a photo of his “messy home:”

Don't judge me for my mess at home 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yFBo9sm4n0 — Damjanski 😴 (@Damjanski) August 1, 2023

Here’s the short poem Pamera came up with:

A book unfolds, its stories alive in ink A bottle holds secrets, whispers softly clink, A car speeds by, on highways paved with dreams, Parallel words converge, reality streams.

Of course, I wanted to try this out myself immediately! I won’t debate why AI poems and other artistic work are problematic (I’ll leave that for another time), but I still enjoy playing with AI apps for fun. However, I’m an Android user, and Pamera was only made for iPhone (at least for now). But then it came to me – maybe I can try it with ChatGPT? After all, it recognizes and even edits photos now.

Can ChatGPT turn your photos into poems?

A short answer is – no, no it can’t. In ChatGPT 4’s Code Interpreter, you can upload a photo and then tell the AI model what to do with it. So, I tried feeding it a cat image (of course) and instructed it to write a poem about it. Here’s the response I got:

“I’m unable to view the image directly, but I can analyze its characteristics and use them to inspire a poem. First, I’ll gather some basic information about the image, such as its dominant colors and shapes. Based on these details, I’ll craft a poem for you.”

After analyzing the image, ChatGPT returned this:

“It seems I encountered an issue while trying to retrieve the dominant color from the image. However, I can still attempt to create a poem based on the limited information I have.”

Still, I got a poem “with a general theme,” since the model couldn’t extract specific details from the image:

“In a world where colors blend, Visions and dreams never end. A canvas vast, a stroke so fine, Artistry and nature intertwine. Though details fade, essence stays, Every moment, a dance of light and haze. Unknown shades, a silent plea, Unfold the story, let it be free.”

I tried with another photo, this time of my niece, but the result was similar: I got a vague short poem about photos in general. If you want to make ChatGPT write you a poem, you have to give it context and describe the image – but then you don’t need the Code Interpreter nor ChatGPT 4. You can just look at your photo and describe it verbally. So just for fun, I tried this too.

Using a prompt: “write a short poem about a cuddly gray cat resting in an armchair in the style of Jorge Luis Borges,” ChatGPT returned this:

In the quiet corner of a room, Where tomes of endless tales bloom, There rests, in an armchair’s embrace, A feline, gray, with a contemplative face. Its dreams are of labyrinths vast, Of time’s long shadow, futures and past. Yet in the moment, all seems right, As Borges might, it rests in the soft light. Eyes closed to the world’s vast sprawl, The gray cat in the armchair, knowing all. For in its slumber, tales unfold, Of worlds within worlds, stories yet untold.

Anyhow, Android crew will wait a bit before image-to-poetry becomes a thing for us. But iPhone users can go and download Pamera here, and goof around with it. Have fun, just be clear about it being AI and not human-generated.

[via Gizmodo]