This housing lets you use a Leica Q3 underwater

Ever wanted to bring a Leica camera underwater? Well, thanks to Sub13, you can now bring any camera from the Leica Q series to the seas. Personally, I always found the Q series great for taking photos of people in the city. But, well, if you wanted to use a Leica Q3 to take photos of people with sharks, I guess now you can.

The Sub13 Leica Q underwater housing

Sub13 is a small team of only four people. It’s likely that because of this, the housing will only be available in limited production runs. The housing itself is quite impressive. It’s certified for scuba diving depths of up to 40m. The housing has three 1/4″-20 mounts for tripods or accessories. This is nice even if you only need one mount, as it gives you extra flexibility for mounting.

The housing comes with a flat port and a dome port. If you are unfamiliar, these are the glass elements you attach in front of the lens. They do more than just protect your lens, but it’s quite a deep (get it?) subject, so I won’t get into it here. Oceanity already has a great article explaining the subject, so I recommend reading it if you’re just starting out with underwater photography.

USB-C charging bulkhead

Sub13 included a feature that I don’t usually see in underwater housings, and it has a USB-C functionality. You can use this to charge the camera and transfer images without needing to open up the housing. If you have a Leica Q3, you can also use it for firmware updates.

Price and availability

The housing comes with a dedicated Pelican case, complete with CNC-machined storage compartments and drip-free lids. To purchase the housing, you’ll need to send an inquiry to Sub13. Prices start at $5495.

It’s not the first Leica underwater housing we covered on DIYP. If you’re an underwater photographery with a Leica M and not a Leica Q camera, you may wanna go and check the last Leica housing we covered here. If you’re new to underwater photography, go check out our beginner-friendly guide before your first dive.

[via Petapixel]