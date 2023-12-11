DIY Photography

This camera uses four lenses to shoot in-camera gifs

by

Moment 3D Camera

Or at least, it would do that if it were real. When I first saw this, I thought it was. I have to admit, I got quite excited. A company like Moment had released a 3D analogue camera. But something felt odd, and it turns out it was a concept design.

The “Moment 3D Camera” was not created by Moment. It was created by Industrial Designer Olga Orel. Technologically reminiscent of cameras like the Nishika N8000, it presents a sleek and modern design. It also swaps out film for digital.

[Related reading: This DIY 3D printed lens shoots digital wigglecams with your Sony camera]

Moment 3D Camera

Four lenses are better than one

I’ve always thought that a quad-lens digital camera would be a lot of fun to play with. Cameras like the Noshika N8000 and Nimslo 3D cameras were a lot of fun. But they used film. Despite film seeing something of a renaissance, its popularity has only increased its price, not reduced it.

The camera put forward in this design concept, on the other hand, is a digital version. The way such cameras work is that each lens sees the scene from a slightly different angle. This allows them to create either an animated gif called a “wigglegram” with all four images or – using two of the frames – a 3D image.

The lenses on the front of the Moment 3D camera are a quad-array of 38mm equivalent focal length lenses. The view from all four lenses is captured simultaneously on a single ultra-wide sensor. You’re then presented with the results of your shot in a vertical display.

Moment 3D Camera

Not made by Moment

This type of camera is definitely a lot of fun to play with when it comes to film – albeit expensive. A unique view of the world that other cameras can’t see. Whether or not a digital version serves a practical purpose is another matter entirely. It may not be easy to provide a professional justification to buy such a camera but for personal use… Absolutely!

I kind of wish this Moment 3D Camera was a real camera. Even though it would never become a popular mainstream photography product, I’m actually quite surprised nobody’s taken the concept digital yet. Hey, it could be a good move for Moment to actually go ahead and make it!

[Related reading: This Fujifilm golf GIF camera is the weirdest camera in the world]

Not coming soon…

If a quad-lens camera like this ever becomes a reality, whoever launches it would be well advised to chat with Olga to help design it.

You can see Olga’s complete design along with some backstory on the quad-lens camera and how it works on her Behance page.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

