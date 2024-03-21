The Mevo Core streaming camera is Logitech’s first MFT camera

The Logitech Mevo Core ($999.99) is Logitech’s first camera with an interchangeable lens system. Logitech chose not to make their own mount for this camera and instead went for the open MFT mount. Thanks to this, the camera is compatible with every lens you can use on a Panasonic, Olympus, or Blackmagic MFT camera. It seems that MFT streaming cameras are a bit of a trend, with Yongnuo and YOLOLiv announcing similar MFT streaming cameras.

Logitech Mevo Core live-streaming camera

We don’t have details on the sensor, but judging by the 8.3MP resolution, it’s unlikely to be a sensor that is currently in any MFT camera produced by Panasonic, Olympus, or Blackmagic. This sensor might be similar to the one Yongnuo put in their square MFT live-streaming camera, but that’s just hypothesizing.

What we do know is that the Mevo Core can record 4k30fps video, although Sadly, it only outputs up to 1080p30fps. If you want a live-streaming camera with a 4k UVC protocol (the protocol that lets your PC see the camera like a webcam), you may wanna go for a camera like the Sony ZV-1. Still, there is an advantage to the 4k recording, even if the output is limited. When you zoom in digitally, your resolution won’t drop until you zoom past 200%.

Because audio is important for streamers, the camera has a built-in three-mic system with noise cancelation. If you prefer to use your own mic, as many streamers do, you can connect an external audio source through analog or digital inputs.

Logitech Mevo Core – connectivity

Connectivity-wise, the Mevo core can be connected via Wi-Fi 6E or USB-C. The camera supports NDI/SRT protocols, and you can control the camera alongside other Mevo units via Logitech’s app. There is also an HDMI port that you can use to stream the footage via a Blackmagic Atem mini, YOLOBOX, or other switchers.

If you’re streaming outside a studio, like in a church or stadium, there is one thing I feel is missing for your usage – a LAN port. It is something I found useful on the similar (but more expensive) Panasonic BGH1, which is also a box-style MFT camera. On that BGH1, you can use an ethernet cable to access the camera’s footage and controls via a PC. The ethernet cable won’t disconnect as easily as the USB-C, which is a massive relief when recording outside a studio. And, if you’re using a switch with a POE protocol, you could also power the camera via the ethernet cable.











The Logitech Mevo Core compared to its competitors

The Logitech Mevo Core costs $1000. For a live-streaming camera, it seems rather high. It’s $300 dollars more than a top-end live-streaming camera like an OBSBOT Tail Air. However, I suppose it’s unfair to compare the two, as the OBSBOT is a tracking 1/1.8” PTZ camera, and the Logitech is a static MFT camera. Even though they both prioritize live streaming, what they offer differs.

The real competition arises when you compare the Mevo Core to an option like the Panasonic GH5ii. It is also a $1000 MFT camera with features similar to the Mevo Core. You can control the GH5ii from afar using a proprietary Panasonic app. More importantly, you can live stream directly from the GH5ii via Wi-Fi or a tethered USB connection. Because of this, the GH5ii is a capable alternative that can also be used as a normal video or stills camera. Meanwhile, the Mevo Core is easier to set up and use for live streaming. If all you care about is live streaming, the Mevo Core is still promising at this high price point, but if not, you may as well just grab a similarly priced mirrorless camera.

Logitech Mevo Core specs

Inputs / Outputs USB I/O 1 x USB-C Female Input Video I/O 1x USB-C Output

1x HDMI Output Audio I/O 1x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Mic Input Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Image Sensor 4/3 CMOS Sensor Resolution 8.3 MP Frame Rate 30 fps Video Recording 2160 at 40 Mb/s

1080p at 20 Mb/s

720p at 10 Mb/s Video Streaming 1080p up to 6 Mb/s

720p up to 3.5 Mb/s

480p up to 1.5 Mb/s

360p up to 1 Mb/s Aspect Ratio 16:9 Codecs Supported H.264 and HEVC Recording Image Stabilization Electronic Exposure Metering Spot, Center, Average White Balance Auto, Manual or Presets Presets Tungsten

Daylight

Cloudy

Fluorescent Exposure Modes Auto, Shutter Priority, Manual Exposure Compensation -3 to +3 with 0.1 Increments Video Output NDI-Enabled

HDMI

SRT Protocol RTMP Interfaces 1 x USB-C

1 x USB-C UVC (Webcam)

1 x HDMI output Card Slot 1 x MicroSD Card, UHC Class U3 Speed Audio 3 x MEMS Microphone Array

Fraunhofer upHear Spatial Microphone Processing Audio Inputs 1 x 3.5mm TRS Audio Input

Via USB Audio Interface to USB-C Connector

Via Microphone Plugged into Mobile Device

Via the Mevo Go App Audio Compression AAC, 48 kHz, 16-bit Processor Ambarella H22S85 Indicators 2 x RGB Tally Lights Wireless Wireless Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

*Built-In Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.1 Mobile App Compatible Yes: Android & iOS

Functionality: Remote Control, View Live Feed Power Power Source Battery (Built-In), USB Battery Type 2x 18650 Lithium-Ion Environmental Environmental Protection No Operating Temperature 32 to 95°F / 0 to 35°C Physical Mounting 1 x Micro Four Thirds Lens

4 x 1/4″-20 Anti-Twist Threads Color Black Dimensions 3.5 x 3.5 x 3.2″ / 90 x 90 x 82.4 mm Weight 1.5 lb / 700 g

Price and availability

The Logitech Mevo Core is available for $999.99. It comes with a body cap, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a user document.