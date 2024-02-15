Teradek announces Teradek TV – a service for improved remote monitoring

Teradek TV is a new service from Teradek. The service minimizes the steps required to share and access wireless footage in large production teams. You can also use it to connect coworkers who are not on the production set or even with collaborators who are on the other side of the planet. And unlike Frame.io, you can access the footage live right as it’s being recorded.

To connect a camera to Teradek TV, you will need a supported Teradek device. But to monitor the live footage, Users can connect via almost any device, be it on Android, iOS, Windows, or MAC.

Teradek TV and how to set it up

You can add people to watch the footage with you by inserting their e-mail addresses in the “add user” panel. From there, you can assign roles to each user. Each role opens up different functionality to each user. Once you’ve done that and pressed “OK”, an invitation will be sent to the users’ e-mails. It’s kind of like sharing a Google Drive file.

The four available roles are:

Administrator

Coordinator

Technician

Viewer

Easier communication with the crew

After the quick (and familiar) set-up process, all users can now access the live-stream footage from the connected cameras. Much like a ZOOM call, the users can communicate via text or via the voice channel while monitoring the footage. The only difference is that you aren’t inviting everyone to the same “call”. You can create different communication “spaces” and choose which users and cameras exist in each.

Price and availability

Teradek TV is available in a monthly subscription plan starting at $49 per user. If you need an additional temporary user, there is no need to pay for an entire month. You can pay a one-day fine for that user instead. The price of the fine depends on your selected subscription package.