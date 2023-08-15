Remember this? The story behind the world’s most viewed photograph

In a world of digital landscapes and virtual vistas, one image has captured the hearts and screens of billions. You’ve probably seen it countless times without even realising it.

The iconic photograph that graced Windows XP desktops around the globe, known as “Bliss,” has not only become a symbol of tranquillity and natural beauty but has also sparked curiosity about its origins and the creative journey behind its lens. This video from Shoot the Rabbit tells the story behind that image.

Taken by photographer Charles “Chuck” O’Rear, the image emerged as the most-viewed photograph of its time, seen by over a billion people since its debut as the default Windows XP wallpaper in 2001. Despite rumours and speculation, O’Rear confirms that the captivating scene was not the result of digital manipulation but a snapshot of the picturesque landscape just north of San Francisco, California.

“I had no idea where it was going to go,” O’Rear reflects. “I suspect the engineers or anybody involved in building Windows XP had no idea that it would have the success it had. It is everywhere, as we all know. We see it in so many places.”

O’Rear’s journey to capture this iconic moment began on a winding country road near Napa Valley during a picturesque period when rains had turned the landscape into a vibrant sea of green. Allegedly he was on his way to visit his girlfriend. Armed with his camera and an attentive eye, he noticed the perfect play of sunlight and clouds casting shadows on the verdant hills. The result was a series of four frames that would forever define the Windows XP experience.

Describing the technical aspects that contributed to the image’s brilliance, O’Rear highlighted the attributes of his medium format camera and film. The lenses of the RZ67 camera and the use of Fuji film, with its vibrant colours, contributed to the image’s lasting impact. In contrast to 35mm film, the larger format allowed for a sense of detail and depth that made the photograph stand out.

The photograph’s journey to global recognition began when Microsoft’s creative team stumbled upon the image while searching for the perfect desktop background. The image’s tranquillity and absence of tension aligned well with their vision. However, the technical constraints of the time, including CRT monitors and lower resolution, meant that the image’s eventual success was a delightful surprise.

“Here’s the original, and I’ll sign the paper, let’s move on,” O’Rear recounted, describing the moment he handed over the photograph to Microsoft. Little did he know that this moment would result in an image that would touch people’s lives worldwide for years.

The image became an integral part of popular culture. From White House Situation Room screens to the halls of the Kremlin, “Bliss” found its place as a symbol of tranquillity and a visual oasis amidst the digital chaos of the modern world.

With the passage of time and the advent of new technology, the days of Windows XP and its iconic desktop image are fading into the digital archives. Gen Zers probably wouldn’t even recognise it.

“XP is gonna go away; the photograph will not be seen as much as I’ve seen it in the last 12 and 13 years,” O’ Rear remarks. “Do I lose sleep over that? You know, I think it’s had a wonderful ride. I’m just pleased to see it out there.”