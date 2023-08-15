The best photography advice no one listens to

I’m sure you’ve received plenty of advice throughout your photographic journey. And I’m also sure it divides into the ones you’ve adopted and the ones you’ve discarded; those applicable to you and those not so much. After 30 years in photography, photographer Steve Carty shares the best advice he’s gathered along his journey – but that no one seems to listen.

In his video, Steve shares the best photography advice he’s heard throughout his career. They come from all sides: master photography professors, senior art directors, photo editors, creative consultants, other respected photographers – and even one famous musician.

Steve quotes Bob Marley: “Once a man, twice a child, and everything is just for a while,” aiming that we should seize every moment to document it, pushing the boundaries of our creativity. He goes on to remind you that capturing beauty is easy when the subjects and the setting are inherently beautiful. However, the real skill of a photographer shines when they can make ordinary scenes seem extraordinary.

Among other things, Steve reminds you that trends come and go. You’ll see them pop up on Instagram every few years, unavoidably influencing many photographers. However, true artistry lies in being timeless. This is why you should consider the longevity of your work when you take photos. Imagine it five, ten years from now. Will it still be attractive, evoke the same emotion, etc.?

Steve also argues something I wrote about recently: your photos paired with a memorable experience make your work unique. Your attitude and emotions during a shoot impact the final product, be it a landscape photo or a corporate shoot. It not only shapes your images, but also the impression you leave on your clients if you work with people. In my opinion, this is also something AI will never be able to replace, no matter how advanced it gets.

Photography is more than just an art form; it’s a journey of self-expression, creativity, and constant evolution. In his video, Steve shares these insights and many more. So, I’ll leave you to watch it and think about it. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned professional, I believe Steve’s advice is something to keep with you and think about.

[The BEST Photography Advice NOBODY listens to. via ISO 1200]