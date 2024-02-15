Rare blue and gold Hasselblad 503cx goes up for sale for $7,500
Feb 15, 2024
A rare blue and gold Hasselblad 503cx has gone up for sale at Park Cameras. It’s one of a limited edition of 700 cameras made to celebrate Hasselblad’s 50th anniversary, released in 1991.
As Hasselblads go, this is probably the nicest-looking one I’ve ever seen personally. Of course, personal taste is subjective. If you think the same, though, it’s going for an absolute bargain. Only £5,999 (~$7,500).
Ok, $7,500 is by no means cheap. But it’s not an unreasonable number. It’s a rare camera, and while the box is described as “showing its age”, the camera itself looks pristine. It’s almost like it’s never been used at all – which is entirely possible.
This Hasselblad 503cx camera comes with the Hasselblad Planar CF 80mm F2.8 lens, the A12 film back and a strap. It’s wrapped in blue leather, with real 24-karat gold plating throughout its exterior metallic components.
It’s not often I see a rare Hasselblad for sale pass my screen. Usually, when rare cameras hit the news, it’s a Leica – even if it’s not always good news. Sometimes, it’s Zeiss, which makes for a nice change, but almost never a Hasselblad.
I think I’ll pass on this one. As pretty as it is, I’d want to use it, and then it probably wouldn’t be so pretty quite quickly. And it’s a bit pricey for a shelf ornament.
Maybe it suits one of you, though? To find out more and possibly buy it, head on over to Park Cameras.
[via Amateur Photographer]
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
