Rare blue and gold Hasselblad 503cx goes up for sale for $7,500

A rare blue and gold Hasselblad 503cx has gone up for sale at Park Cameras. It’s one of a limited edition of 700 cameras made to celebrate Hasselblad’s 50th anniversary, released in 1991.

As Hasselblads go, this is probably the nicest-looking one I’ve ever seen personally. Of course, personal taste is subjective. If you think the same, though, it’s going for an absolute bargain. Only £5,999 (~$7,500).

Ok, $7,500 is by no means cheap. But it’s not an unreasonable number. It’s a rare camera, and while the box is described as “showing its age”, the camera itself looks pristine. It’s almost like it’s never been used at all – which is entirely possible.

This Hasselblad 503cx camera comes with the Hasselblad Planar CF 80mm F2.8 lens, the A12 film back and a strap. It’s wrapped in blue leather, with real 24-karat gold plating throughout its exterior metallic components.

It’s not often I see a rare Hasselblad for sale pass my screen. Usually, when rare cameras hit the news, it’s a Leica – even if it’s not always good news. Sometimes, it’s Zeiss, which makes for a nice change, but almost never a Hasselblad.

I think I’ll pass on this one. As pretty as it is, I’d want to use it, and then it probably wouldn’t be so pretty quite quickly. And it’s a bit pricey for a shelf ornament.

Maybe it suits one of you, though? To find out more and possibly buy it, head on over to Park Cameras.

[via Amateur Photographer]