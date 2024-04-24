Pergear’s new 25mm f/1.7 APS-C lens costs only $69

Pergear has announced its newest lens. It’s a 25mm f/1.7 lens (buy here) designed for APS-C cameras. On an APS-C body, it’ll give a field of view equivalent to a focal length of 42.5mm on a full frame. Not super wide, but wide enough for things like street photography.

The very light 165g weight also lends itself well for use as a street photography lens. The f/1.7 aperture helps in lower light conditions. And it’s not heavy by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s easy to carry around with you all day.

Pergear 25mm f/1.7 APS-C Manual Focus Lens

The Pergear 25mm f/1.7 is not only an APS-C lens, but it’s also a manual focus lens. This isn’t much of a surprise, as cheap manual focus lenses are all over the place these days. But it does limit you somewhat.

As there’s no autofocus, following moving subjects will be tricky. And if you do want to use this lens for street photography, you’ll need to learn zone focusing. Zone focusing is the easy way to use manual focus lenses for things like events and street photography. You just prefocus your distance and then shoot when something is the right distance away.

Available in five different camera mounts

The new lens is available in five different mirrorless camera mounts. You’ve got the usual Sony E, along with the occasional Fuji X and Micro Four Thirds. But we’ve also got both Nikon Z and Canon RF mount versions, too.

Canon has been opening up its RF lens mount recently, as evidenced by the announcements from Sigma and Tamron. That being said, I expect this lens may not be an official collaboration with Canon (or Nikon). That’s not a problem, though, given that it’s a manual focus lens that doesn’t communicate with the camera body.

It’s a cute looking lens, available for most of the mainstream camera systems, and it’s very inexpensive. I can see this one perhaps becoming popular amongst beginners – or even advanced users looking for a unique look.

Pergear 25m f/1.7 APS-C Lens Specs

Focal length 15mm Format APS-C Max aperture f/1.7 Min aperture f/22 Aperture blades 10 Angle of view 57.4° (APS-C) Focus type Manual Focus Min focus distance 20cm Lens type Rectilinear Filter thread 37mm Optics 7 elements in 5 groups Mount Micro Four Thirds, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Sony E Dimensions 46 x 37mm Weight 165g

Price and Availability

The Pergear 25mm f/1.7 APS-C lens is available to buy now for $69 (using checkout code – see below) in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fuji X and Micro Four Thirds mounts in black or silver.

You’ll need to use the code PERGEAR2517 during checkout to get 8% off, bringing the price to $69. Without that, it’ll cost you $75. Pergear says the discount code expires on May 17th, 2024 and after that, the regular price will be $75.