Own a Portkeys monitor? You just got a new OS update

Apr 17, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Own a Portkeys monitor? You just got a new OS update

Apr 17, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Own a Portkeys monitor? You just got a new OS update thumbnail

Portkeys makes some of the most popular monitors on the market. Hence, I’m sure the news they dropped during our interview in NAB 2024 will make a lot of people very happy. The monitors LH7P, LH7H, PT6, and LH5P II will be getting a new OS, completely revamping the UI and usability of the monitors, making them far more convenient to use.

The PortKeys MOVNORM OS firmware update

The new OS, MOVNORM, for now, was only announced for HDMI-only monitors; the previously mentioned LH7P, LH7H, PT6, and LH5P II (sidenote, the LHP5 II requires the V3 firmware before installing the OS).

The PortKeys MOVNORM OS firmware update new ui

The largest change with the new OS is, of course, the new UI, which simplifies the menus, making monitor adjustments much easier during production. But that’s not the only new addition; the new OS adds button presets, monitoring tools, and many camera control options. There is also a weird new leg stretch feature that can stretch the legs of a model on a monitor for better vertical compositions.

The PortKeys MOVNORM OS firmware update leg stretch

Price and availability

The PortKeys MOVNORM OS is completely free. Just head over to Portkey’s website and download it.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

The PortKeys BM5 WR on-camera field monitor checks all the boxes of a great monitor The Portkeys LH5P is a great monitor that also controls your camera portkeys lh5p ii monitor reviewThe PortKeys LH5P II monitor is also a clever camera remote Sony’s new Monitor & Control app turns your phone into a monitor

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *