Own a Portkeys monitor? You just got a new OS update

Portkeys makes some of the most popular monitors on the market. Hence, I’m sure the news they dropped during our interview in NAB 2024 will make a lot of people very happy. The monitors LH7P, LH7H, PT6, and LH5P II will be getting a new OS, completely revamping the UI and usability of the monitors, making them far more convenient to use.

The new OS, MOVNORM, for now, was only announced for HDMI-only monitors; the previously mentioned LH7P, LH7H, PT6, and LH5P II (sidenote, the LHP5 II requires the V3 firmware before installing the OS).

The largest change with the new OS is, of course, the new UI, which simplifies the menus, making monitor adjustments much easier during production. But that’s not the only new addition; the new OS adds button presets, monitoring tools, and many camera control options. There is also a weird new leg stretch feature that can stretch the legs of a model on a monitor for better vertical compositions.

Price and availability

The PortKeys MOVNORM OS is completely free. Just head over to Portkey’s website and download it.

