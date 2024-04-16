First look at the new SIRUI 75mm f/1.2 and 16mm f/1.2 Night Walker lenses

SIRUI just showcased their new and insane 75mm f/1.2 and 16mm f/1.2 Nigh Walker lenses at NAB 2024. The lenses are light S35 lenses that share the same characteristics we loved in our review of the original Night Walker lenses. They keep a nearly identical size, gear position, and color tone while expanding the focal range of the series. The lenses are currently available in an INDIEGOGO campaign, and as usual, early birds can purchase the lenses at a discounted price.

SIRUI Night Walker 75mm f/1.2 and 16mm f/1.2

Until now, the SIRUI Night Walker series contained 24, 35, and 55 mm lenses. All of them kept the same dimensions and the wonderfully large f/1.2 aperture. They were pretty affordable, too, which made them the best budget low-light option for S35 cinematographers. The biggest flaw was that the series only had three lenses, and a wider plus narrower lens would come in handy. Now, SIRUI made just that – 16mm and 75mm Night Walker lenses.

The 16mm and 75mm Night Walker lenses are just a tiny, tiny bit longer than the original trio. It is a bit of a shame, but the filter thread is the same 67mm thread as before, and the gears remain at the same positions, so you may not need to change anything in your rig as you switch between the lenses. We have yet to do extensive testing of the lenses, but you can expect the two new lenses to have the same good image quality as the original Night Walkers.

Price and availability

The SIRUI Night Walker 75mm f/1.2 and 16mm f/1.2 are available for $339 per lens or $679 in INDIEGOGO. This is the early bird price; the actual MSRP will be 15% higher, so if you want these lenses, I recommend grabbing them soon.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion