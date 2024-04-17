The PGYTECH MANTISPOD PRO is a tripod, a selfie stick, a phone holder, and more

When we came to the PGYTECH booth at NAB 2024, we saw a product that had more going on than we realized. The PGYTECH MANTISPOD PRO may seem like a typical small tripod at first glance, but it actually can transform between seven different modes. Each mode is better suited to a different scenario, but they are all meant to make your vlogging easier.

The PGYTECH MANTISPOD PRO

As mentioned, the PGYTECH MANTISPOD PRO has seven different modes:

Elevated Tripod Mode:

A standard 3-leg tabletop tripod setup. The camera is horizontal.

Vertical Shooting Mode:

standard 3-leg setup. The camera is vertical.

Lowered View Mode:

Lowers the 3-leg tabletop option so the tripod is nearly flat for low angles.

Mantis Mode:

Like the legs of a praying mantis, a short hook extends from one tripod leg, letting you hang the tripod from fences, railings, glass partitions, and more.

Handheld Mode:

Squeeze the legs together for this mode that lets you more easily shoot on the move. It can quickly convert to Elevated Tripod mode without altering device orientation.

Mobile Vlogging Mode:

This has the same extension as Extended Mode but with the mobile phone holder attached to the dovetail cold shoe instead of the camera plate.

Extended Mode:

For a longer reach, extend one leg out 140° for additional length when holding the tripod like a selfie stick. This mode is for use with a camera on a SnapLock plate anchored to the dovetail cold shoe on the leg.

Price and availability

The PGYTECH MANTISPOD PRO is available for $149.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion

