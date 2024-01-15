Nikon’s new AI camera helps farmers predict cow births

Most of us know Nikon as the camera giant known for its camera gear. But the Japanese tech giant has ventured into unexpected territory: cow birthing. That’s right, Nikon’s new AI-powered system can now predict when a cow is about to give birth, offering a helping hand to busy farmers.

The system, costing around $6,200 per year for a farm with 100 cows, combines a security-style camera with an AI system. It sends alerts to farmers’ smartphones when a calf is on the way, allowing them to be prepared and act when needed.

Developed through extensive training and testing, the AI picks up on subtle changes in a cow’s behavior roughly five hours before labor. These include increased movement and the start of the amniotic sac release.

“We want to be able to also detect when a female cow is in heat and other behavioral patterns,” said Nikon’s Kazuhiro Hirano.

Keita Higuchi is a livestock owner participating in the system’s trials. Apparently, he’s already reaping the benefits of Nikon’s new AI camera. “We deliver about 60 calves per year and had to check the mothers every few hours from around a month before they are due,” Higuchi commented. “This system has been a great help.”

Nikon and AI

While Nikon is best known for its consumer cameras, its expertise extends far beyond. The company produces things like microscopes, X-ray systems, and even robot vision technology. Over the past few years, the company has increasingly integrated artificial intelligence into its products.

Recently, there’s been word about content authenticity in various camera brands, including Nikon. The company announced the Nikon Z9 will be updated with the CAI technology. They will also work with Agence France-Presse (AFP) to implement a new “digital watermark” function into the Z-system mirrorless cameras.

This latest venture into bovine birth detection definitely marks an unexpected step in Nikon’s implementation of AI tools. I wonder if we can also expect an AI camera like this one in the future… Or something like an even weirder one, the Paragraphica.

[via Engadget]