Nikon is developing a new “Digital Watermark” system on top of Content Authenticity

Nikon will work alongside Agence France-Presse (AFP) to implement a new “digital watermark” function into the Z-system mirrorless cameras. The new system will work as an extra layer of protection for C2PA. The digital signature system by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

The “digital watermark” system for Z-series cameras

The new “digital watermark” system will help confirm an image’s authenticity. According to Nikon, the system aims to help protect photographers and companies from “falsification and/or unauthorized use of images“. It’s a part of Nikon’s goal to “realize a society in which creative and business activities can be conducted with more peace of mind.”

An extra layer of safety

The “digital watermark” system is separate from the C2PA system from CAI. The Leica M11-P launched with the C2PA system last year, and the system will be coming to Sony mirrorless cameras and smartphones later this year. Similarly, Nikon planned to bring the C2PA technology to the Z-series. The development of the new “digital watermark” system isn’t changing Nikon’s plans regarding C2PA.

The “digital watermark” system is meant to go alongside the C2PA system, not replace it. It will serve as an additional layer of security in case the C2PA is deleted, whether by mistake or by intention.

Who is AFP?

The company aiding Nikon in developing the “digital watermark” system is Agence France-Presse (AFP). It is an international news agency headquartered in Paries, France. Founded in 1835, it is the world’s oldest news agency.

“Through this partnership, we are poised to develop the way images are sourced, verified, and shared, ensuring an unwavering commitment to authenticity and transparency. Together, we work towards a future where the truth matters, empowering individuals and institutions with accurate and reliable information”, AFP says.

In conclusion

Nikon has yet to release details on which cameras will receive this update. That said, you can expect the Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z8 to receive this feature. Nikon also mentioned the “digital watermark” update may come separately from the C2PA update.

With the ever-growing ease of image theft and photo editing, I hope the watermark system will work well. It’s quite similar to why I want the C2PA system to succeed. We need such systems to protect us from false claims and information.

[via PetaPixel]