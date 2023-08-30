NASA films Hurricane from the International Space Station

NASA has unveiled a captivating video offering a breathtaking view of Hurricane Franklin as it charts a course towards the Eastern shores of the United States.

The awe-inspiring footage was recorded from the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), positioned a remarkable 260 miles above the planet’s surface.

The space station passed over the designated region on Tuesday, and the video sequence opens with an arresting shot that peers directly into the heart of the storm. As the camera’s perspective gradually zooms out, the colossal weather system comes into full view, juxtaposed against the endless expanse of the ocean and the graceful arc of the Earth’s curvature.

“External cameras on the ISS captured views of major Hurricane Franklin at 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, as the station flew 260 miles overhead,” the space agency said in a caption accompanying the video, adding that “Franklin was located over the Atlantic well out to sea at the time of the flyover, packing winds of 130 miles an hour. Franklin is moving north-northeast over the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.”

The ‘eyes above’ in the ISS often provide unparalleled points of view of weather phenomena. It’s this alternative angle that can give us more insight into these extreme weather events down on the Earth’s surface. Last year ISS astronauts filmed Hurricane Ian as it made its way towards the Florida coast.