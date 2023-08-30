Calming view of British seaside wins Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Minimalist Photography Awards has announced its winners for 2023. And if you, like me, enjoy calming, clean, minimalistic scenes, you’re going to love them! The winner of the fifth edition of the contest is Martin Annand from the UK. But in addition to his splendid winning shots of the British seaside, you’ll also enjoy category winners in their simple, but stunning beauty.

The Minimalist Photography Awards, as the name suggests, is dedicated to celebrating the art of minimalist photography. Organized by the Bnw Minimalism Magazine, the awards stand as a testament to the magazine’s commitment to promoting and showcasing minimalist photography. Milad Safabakhsh, the founder of Minimalist Photography Awards, describes the essence of the contest:

“The Minimalist Photography Awards stand as a collective of artists who craft quiet narratives by stripping away distractions, allowing visual stories to emerge from the interplay of light, shadow, and subject.”

In 2023, more than 3,100 photographs from 31 different countries submitted their work. Martin Annand was chosen as the overall winner, showcasing a collection of images from the coast of the UK. His collection also brought him the first place in the Long Exposure category. “As a child a trip to the seaside was always an exciting prospect, an event, an adventure,” Martin recalls. “These feelings still stir now when I head to the coast with my camera. The anticipation of what’s to come. Trying to find interesting subjects before time and tide swallows them up forever.”

© Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

The fifth edition of the Minimalist Photography Awards included 12 categories, with winners and runner-ups chosen for each of them:

Abstract

Aerial

Architecture

Conceptual

Fine Art

Landscape

Long Exposure

Night

Open

Photomanipulation

Portrait

Street

Enjoy the splendid category winners below – I know I did! Make sure to visit the Minimalist Photography Awards website for more information and more photos.

Abstract

© András Gáll/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © András Gáll/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © András Gáll/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © András Gáll/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Aerial

© Francesco Luongo/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Architecture

© Michael Jurek/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Conceptual

© Luke David/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Luke David/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Luke David/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Fine Art

© Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Guido Klumpe/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Landscape

© Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Folker Michaelsen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Long Exposure

© Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Martin Annand/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Night

© Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Jonathan Knight/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Open

© Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 © Klaus Lenzen/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Photomanipulation

© Graeme Gordon/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Portrait

© Patricia Van de Camp & Marc Heesterbeek/Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Street