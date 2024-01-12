MouthPad lets you take phone photos (and more) with your tongue

At CES 2024, a curious innovation emerged from the shadows. It’s called the MouthPad, and it’s a tongue-operated touchpad nestled discreetly on the roof of your mouth. With it, you can control laptops, tablets, and phones, type, and even take photos.

Folks from Engadget spotted MouthPad at CES 2024 and tested it out. Well, with help from the company’s co-founder, Tomás Vega. this source writes that they witnessed Vega navigate an iPhone with the MouthPad and even took a selfie together. So, it wasn’t just a pre-rehearsed and pre-recorded demo.

The device looks like a retainer but has a built-in touchpad, battery, and Bluetooth radio. Crafted from dental-grade resin, the MouthPad sits comfortably on your palate, and you control it by the subtle movements of your tongue. Don’t worry, though – the battery is made by Varta, renowned for their medical-grade implants, adding a layer of comfort to putting this gadget in your mouth.

MouthPad is 0.7mm thin (except for a couple of capsules), with a 5mm touchpad bump. It’s not much bulkier than a regular retainer. In fact, it might even be less bulky than those ugly things we wore as kids. Still, you can’t eat with it and may have a slight lisp when talking. The battery lasts up to five hours, but the company promises an upgrade in March that will increase it to eight hours.

Early access is already underway, with general availability later this year. Each MouthPad is 3D-printed based on personalized dental impressions, ensuring a snug fit tailor-made for you. Early adopters receive dedicated setup and calibration support, too.

Applications

Tongue-controlled tech isn’t all new. After all, remember Stephen Hawking, who used a tongue-operated controller to communicate and control his computer. However, as Engadget writes, MouthPad stands out for its user-friendly design and device compatibility.

While this may seem like a gimmick, it’s actually helpful and applicable. People with various disabilities, like ALS or quadriplegia, could benefit greatly from a device like this. It will allow them not only to take photos but also access all other options and functions of their phones and laptops, making their daily lives easier.

[via Engadget]