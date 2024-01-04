Mastering the Tone Panel, Lightroom’s most important settings

Lightroom offers many editing tools, but the Tone Panel is its very heart. In his latest video, Colin Smith guides us through his process of unlocking the most impactful adjustments in this panel. He demonstrates the difference between Blacks/Whites and Highlights/Shadows, ensuring you get the most out of your images. Oh, and all of this will also work in Camera Raw.

Before diving in, Colin reveals a pro tip: lengthen the sliders. Just click and drag them toward your image on the left. This grants finer control, which is crucial for precise edits. Now that this is done, here’s Colin’s workflow for editing with the Tone Panel:

Recovering detail : Colin starts with the Highlights slider, gently nudging it left to bring back blown-out areas, like the sky, without losing color information. If needed, he uses the Exposure slider for further fine-tuning.

: Colin starts with the Highlights slider, gently nudging it left to bring back blown-out areas, like the sky, without losing color information. If needed, he uses the Exposure slider for further fine-tuning. Balancing contrast : Reducing contrast slightly expands the dynamic range, revealing more detail in both highlights and shadows. But remember, finding the sweet spot depends on your image’s inherent range. Don’t overdo it!

: Reducing contrast slightly expands the dynamic range, revealing more detail in both highlights and shadows. But remember, finding the sweet spot depends on your image’s inherent range. Don’t overdo it! Shadow sculpting : Colin increases the Shadows slider, revealing hidden details in areas like buildings. He reminds you to adjust this based on your camera’s dynamic range. If you use a high-range camera, your photos need less intervention.

: Colin increases the Shadows slider, revealing hidden details in areas like buildings. He reminds you to adjust this based on your camera’s dynamic range. If you use a high-range camera, your photos need less intervention. Punching it up : It’s time to add some punch to your photo. This is where Whites and Blacks come into play. Colin demonstrates the power of the Alt/Option key while adjusting these sliders. Hold this key while dragging the slider, and the color red will indicate clipping, where information starts to disappear. If it turns white, this indicates an area of the image where the highlights are completely blown out. So, use this visual cue to avoid going too far.

: It’s time to add some punch to your photo. This is where Whites and Blacks come into play. Colin demonstrates the power of the Alt/Option key while adjusting these sliders. Hold this key while dragging the slider, and the color red will indicate clipping, where information starts to disappear. If it turns white, this indicates an area of the image where the highlights are completely blown out. So, use this visual cue to avoid going too far. Fine-tuning the punch: Colin finds the whites are already in good shape in his example image. However, he subtly tweaks the Blacks to deepen the shadows and add some pop to the image. Once again, you can hold the Alt/Option key while dragging the slider to get the warning when you start to lose information in the shadows.

While the Tone panel is a powerful tool, Colin notes it’s just the beginning. He mentions curves and other adjustments for further refinement. As a final touch, he showcases the Texture slider as a gentle alternative to clarity, preserving colors while adding subtle detail.

Sure, there’s plenty to learn about editing, and it may seem overwhelming if you’re new to a program. But you have to start somewhere, and the Tone Panel is a great place to begin. With Colin’s insightful guidance, you’re well on your way to mastering editing, one step at a time.

[Most IMPORTANT lightroom settings | Colin Smith]