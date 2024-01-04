Royal photographer sues US store for using his photo of Princess Diana
Jan 4, 2024
A former photographer for the British Royal family is suing a Tennessee men’s wear store for using his photograph without permission. The store allegedly used a copyrighted photograph of Diana, Princess of Wales. The image in question was taken in Scotland in 1985.
Photographer Glenn Harvey filed the lawsuit against Chattanooga-based store Bruce Baird & Co. Harvey claims that the store is using his photograph to sell a $400 coat.
According to the lawsuit, Harvey secured official copyright of the image in 2019. He confirms that he did not give his permission to the store to use it. The store apparently used the photo in three different places on its website.
According to Fox 17 News, Harvey hopes to settle the dispute in court. He also asks that the store “pay him for damages rendered and pay for attorneys fees, along with anything else the court deems proper.”
There have been several interesting lawsuits recently. One photographer won a record-breaking $6 million when a retirement home used his images without paying him. Another photographer sued a church for the unauthorised use of his photo.
