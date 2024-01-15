Get nostalgic with this Lego Polaroid camera, which ‘prints’ photos

Now you can relive the golden age of Polaroid and buy this Polaroid Lego camera, which comes complete with instant photos that you can ‘print’.

Minibrick created the project via the Lego Ideas community. It received enough votes to be made into a real set, and now you can buy it from the Lego store.

The camera itself is a replica of the Polaroid OneStep SX-70. The set is so detailed that the camera even has a viewfinder and a functional film tray.

The 516-piece set also comes with 3 three instant film photos and a film package that stores them. If you press the red button on the front of the camera, the instant photos are ejected, just like the real thing. Unfortunately, the photos aren’t film-sensitive, but this is Lego after all.

However, priced at $80, this Lego set isn’t cheap. While it’s pretty cool for those of us who grew up with Lego, it might be better just to get the real thing and actually take photos with it!

There have been a few photography-themed Lego sets released recently, mostly by enthusiasts who design their own concepts. One of my favourites was this Ansel Adams set that captures the magic of the landscape photographer, complete with his car, large format camera and iconic black and white photographs.