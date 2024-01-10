There’s a tiny new Flashpoint (Godox?) R2 Nano flash trigger with touchscreen OLED

A new tiny Flashpoint R2 Nano trigger (buy here) has popped up at Adorama. It’s compatible with the existing Flashpoint and Godox X flash system speedlights and strobes. And it’s available in five different mounts, including Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fuji and Olympus/Panasonic.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether this is an Adorama-only device or if it’s expected to be released under the Godox brand. But the fact that there isn’t a Pentax version doesn’t necessarily suggest it’s not coming in Godox flavour.

Touchscreen OLED display

Unlike past Godox/Flashpoint triggers, the new Flashpoint R2 Nano features an OLED touchscreen display instead of an array of buttons.

This seems to be the way of things these days, although I’m not a fan of OLED screens for devices like these. I have several devices here from various companies with OLED screens that are permanently burned in after a few months of regular use. It’s just the nature of OLED displays at their current level of technology.

The only way to fix it is to swap out the OLED display itself, which is a lot easier said than done. Companies make it as difficult as possible for us to get inside their products. And even when we can, component names are often scrubbed off. So, finding the correct replacement parts can be impossible.

Well, the other way to fix it, of course, is to simply buy another device and start over fresh.

All new hotshoe design

That being said, let’s carry on with the rest of the specs. It features a long-lasting rechargeable 3.7v 850mAh battery, which provides up to 7 days standby time from a 2-hour charge. Exactly how long it’ll last during active shooting is unknown. Adorama just says that it “offers extended usage on a single charge”.

It has a new hotshoe design. It’s able to slide in and out of your camera’s hotshoe using a simple quick-release button. Press it in and the trigger can be placed into your hotshoe. Let it go and it locks in place. Press it again and it comes off cleanly and smoothly.

It supports TTL Auto flash, multi-flash, High Speed Sync, as well as both front and rear curtain sync. You get up to 3 stops of exposure compensation in 1/3rd stop increments, and you’re able to turn the modelling light on and off.

TCM TTL-to-manual

Naturally, it features the popular TCM feature first introduced with the Godox XPro trigger (buy here) back in 2017. This allows you to take a shot using TTL to have your camera get you in the ballpark and then convert it to a manual setting. From here, you can tweak it to your exact needs.

It operates on 2.4GHz frequencies with up to 100 metres of range. You get 32 channels, with wireless IDs from 1-99. We only see three groups on the OLED screen in the photos and I expect that’s all it can show at once. The Adorama specs, however say that it supports groups “A-F¼0-9”.

I’m not sure what the “¼” symbol is all about, but if it supports groups A-F and 0-9, that suggests 16 groups in total, which is a lot.

Coming to Godox?

It’s unclear whether this will be getting released under the Godox brand. It is listed on the Adorama website as an “Adorama Exclusive”. This is how the Flashpoint R2 Pro Mark II (buy here) trigger was listed upon release in 2018, and it still hasn’t come to the rest of the world.

There is a Godox XPro II trigger (buy here), released at the beginning of 2023, but this is different from Adorama’s R2 Pro Mark II and is actually made by and branded as Godox. Many of Adorama’s other Flashpoint flash triggers and lights are rebranded Godox units.

Left: Godox XPro II / Right: Flashpoint R2 Pro II

Initially, I assumed that the R2 Nano remote trigger would be the same way as the R2 Pro Mark II and remain an Adorama exclusive. However, Essential Photo, the biggest Godox retailer in the UK, has said in a comment in their Facebook group that this trigger will be coming to the UK.

Exactly when this may happen and how much it will cost once it hits the UK is unknown.

Price and Availability

The Flashpoint R2 Nano is currently an Adorama exclusive. As such, it’s available to buy now from Adorama. Triggers are $89 each and are available for Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fuji, and Panasonic/Olympus.