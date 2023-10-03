Dog ‘driving’ a speeding car caught by traffic camera

Slovakian police have slapped a fine on a car owner after a speed camera captured a dog in the driver’s seat, seemingly driving the vehicle. The car was travelling 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) per hour over the speed limit in Šterusy, a village in western Slovakia.

The image captured by the speed camera suggests that the dog was actually operating the car. Slovakian police shared the amusing snapshot on their Facebook page, describing the scene as a brown dog “sitting obediently behind the wheel of a Škoda.”

The 31-year-old man who was driving the car had a strange explanation. He claimed that his dog had unexpectedly jumped onto his lap during the drive. However, the police weren’t convinced, stating that there was no evidence of such a sudden movement in the vehicle.

PÁN PES, PREKROČILI STE RÝCHLOSŤ V OBCI: VAŠE DOKLADY NA VEDENIE AUTA… 🙈🐶 "Prosííím, nemám…" zaštekal pes. Nó, to si… Posted by Polícia Slovenskej republiky on Friday, September 29, 2023

Consequently, the man was fined for violating traffic rules, though the fine amount remains undisclosed.

Despite the lighthearted tone of the incident, the police used the opportunity to remind drivers to properly secure their pets when travelling. They emphasized that even small animals can pose a safety hazard inside a vehicle, particularly in the case of an accident.

Traffic cameras can capture some bizarre incidents. In Germany, a speeding fine exposed one man’s extra-marital affair, causing him to confess to his wife in court.

Image credit: Polícia Slovenskej republiky / Facebook