Astrophotographer Alyn Wallace passes away at 34

The world of astrophotography and beyond mourns the tragic loss of Alyn Wallace, a talented photographer and beacon of inspiration. He tragically passed away last week at only 34 years of age.

Alyn was born in Wales, but he lived in Istanbul, Turkey, where he passed on March 28, 2024. His parents, Pauline and Ian, shared the heart-wrenching news on Instagram. They revealed that Alyn had been battling a pre-existing condition that compromised his immune system. A recent infection related to a gallbladder stone escalated rapidly, sadly leading to him losing his life. This tragic development has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his work.

About Alyn Wallace

Alyn Wallace was not just a gifted astrophotographer. He was also a prolific educator and author, and many of you knew him for his YouTube channel. It boasts nearly 150,000 subscribers and hosts hundreds of videos capturing the majestic beauty of the night sky.

His remarkable contributions to astrophotography were widely recognized. Alyn was the author of Photographing the Night Sky, a comprehensive guide that has served as an indispensable resource for both aspiring and seasoned photographers. His exceptional skill and creativity earned him numerous awards. Furthermore, his work graced the pages of esteemed publications such as National Geographic, BBC Earth, The Guardian, and many others.

But perhaps Alyn Wallace’s most profound legacy is the impact he had on the community of photographers and astronomy enthusiasts. He inspired so many of us to explore the night sky with awe and reverence. He selflessly shared his knowledge and passion through his videos, workshops, and writings. The outpouring of tributes from fellow photographers on Instagram, astrophotography forums, and Facebook speaks volumes about the respect and admiration he garnered within the community.

Alyn’s journey, though tragically cut short, was marked by a relentless pursuit of beauty and knowledge. he has left an indelible mark on the world of astrophotography and beyond. Alyn’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations to gaze up at the night sky with wonder and curiosity, searching for the same magic that captivated him throughout his life.

On behalf of the entire DIYP team and myself, we offer our deepest condolences to Alyn’s family and friends. Alyn, thank you for inspiring us, teaching us, and igniting a passion for photography that will forever burn bright. We will miss you dearly.

