Adobe co-founder Dr. John Warnock passes away at 82

Adobe co-founder Dr. John Warnock passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023. According to a statement, he left this world surrounded by his family, at the age of 82.

Dr. Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Dr. Charles Geschke, who passed away in 2021. Before Adobe, the duo were working together at Xerox. They created Adobe PostScript, a technology that led to the rise of desktop publishing. Dr. Warnock stepped down as CEO in 2000 but was a co-chairman with Dr. Geschke until 2017, after which he remained on the Board of Directors.

For his work, Dr. John Warnock received notable awards. these include one from President Barack Obama and honors from the IEEE Computer Society, the American Electronics Association, and the Marconi Prize for his impact on information and communication.

Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to all Adobe employees:

“While the impact that his innovations have had are countless, it is his indomitable spirit, passion and belief in building a company with strong values that has impacted all of us who have had the good fortune of working at Adobe. John was incredibly insightful on which technologies would delight customers as well as create business value. John and his wife, Marva, who is a graphics artist, used our products constantly and set the standard for customer empathy.”

“My interactions with John over the past 25 years have been the highlight of my professional career,” Narayen wrote. “At breakfasts with John and Chuck, we would imagine the future, however, it was our varied conversations on rare books, art, world history and politics that gave me unique insight into John, who was truly a renaissance man (we also loved rooting jointly for the Warriors!). While he was my role model and mentor, I am most grateful to count him as a friend.”

You can find the biography of Dr. John Warnock here. He is survived by his wife Marva Warnock and his three children.

[via PetaPixel; Image credit: Marvalous, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons (left), Ian Usher via Flickr (right)]