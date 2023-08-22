This hungry lizardfish is one of the stunning Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 finalists

© Jack Pokoj/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

The ocean’s vast expanse and mysterious depths have long captivated everyone’s imagination. Photographers are no excuse, and today we bring you some marvelous underwater and marine photography. The finalists for the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 have just been announced, and the selection is nothing short of breathtaking.

At its core, the Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is not just about showcasing the beauty of the ocean. It aims to illuminate both the marvels of the deep blue and the pressing threats it faces. The competition is produced by Oceanographic Magazine, this year in partnership with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia.

The competition spans a broad range of categories:

Adventure

Conservation – HOPE

Conservation – IMPACT

Fine Art

Human Connection

Portfolio

Wildlife

Young Photographer

The image we selected to represent this contest shows a lizardfish with open mouth revealing a surprise. “It seemed that the lizardfish was trying to swallow the other fish tail-first before it got stuck in its throat,” says Jack Pokoj who took this incredible shot. “Both fish looked to be in some distress. Lizardfish are ambush predators and swim away if a diver gets too close, so this behaviour was highly unusual. The lizardfish kept its mouth open as if it wanted the fish inside its mouth to escape.”

For those eagerly waiting to know which of these stunning entries will win, there’s a short wait ahead. The winners for each category and the title of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 will be revealed in September.

Stay tuned for the winners next month, and now – take a look at the selection of finalists in each category. For the full finalist gallery and more information, make sure to visit the Ocean Photographer of the Year’s website.

Adventure

Conservation – HOPE

© Gabriel Barathieu/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Nicolas Hahn/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Ross Long /Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Conservation – IMPACT

© Gabrielle Lui/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Dmitry Kokh/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Alex Postigo/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Fine Art

© Andrei Savin/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Cedric Peneau/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Alex Postigo/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Human Connection

© Ioannis Pavlos Evangelidis /Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Max Holba /Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Vanessa Torres Macho/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Portfolio

Kat Zhou

Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Renee Capozzola

Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Sirachai Arunrugstichai

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Wildlife

© Ollie Clarke/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Craig Parry/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Henley Spiers/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Young Photographer