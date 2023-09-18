Tiny paper nautilus riding ocean debris wins Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

The wait is over – after showcasing its stunning finalists, the Ocean Photographer of the Year has now announced its 2023 winners. The first place was awarded to 25-year-old marine biologist and amateur photographer Jialing Cai for her stunning image of a paper nautilus floating on a piece of ocean debris. Of course, there are more wonderful images in the selection, and we share them in this article so we can enjoy them together.

With her winning photo, Cai beat thousands of entries from amateurs and professionals across the world. She took the photo on a blackwater dive after a volcanic eruption in the Philippines. Cai was inspired to start photographing on blackwater dives after learning about diel vertical migration, when zooplankton move from the deep ocean to the surface at night. “That hit me like lightning,” Cai said. “My professor was telling me the deep sea was within my reach, that it would come to me. That realization was mind-blowing. It’s why [I’ve become] so obsessed with blackwater photography.”

© Jialing Cai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Andrei Savin was named runner-up with his astonishing image of a crab sitting in the middle of a sea anemone. Third place was awarded to Alvaro Herrero Lopez-Beltran for his distressing but thought-provoking image of an entangled whale.

© Andrei Savin/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Other than the overall winner and runner-ups, the competition also recognizes winners in these nine categories:

Adventure

Conservation – HOPE

Conservation – IMPACT

Fine Art

Human Connection

Portfolio

Wildlife

Young Photographer

Female Fifty Fathoms

Like many contests devoted to nature, the Ocean Photographer of the Year doesn’t only aim to show the beauty of the ocean. It illuminates both the marvels of the deep blue and the pressing threats it faces. Oceanographic Magazine stands behind this contest, partnering with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia this year.

So, without further ado, let’s enjoy the category winners and runner-ups from this year’s Ocean Photographer of the Year. All photos will be showcased at a 5-month exhibition in Sydney, Australia. But if you live in other parts of the world, make sure to check out the contest’s website and enjoy the full selection of images from the 2023 contest.

Adventure

© Todd Glaser/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Gergo Rugli/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Franco Banfi/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Conservation – HOPE

© Sylvie Ayer/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Yules Casey/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Gabriel Barathieu/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Conservation – IMPACT

© Florian Ledoux/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Jeroen Hoekendijk/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Fine Art

© Jade Hoksbergen/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Alex Postigo/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Henley Spiers/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Human Connection

© Jingyi Wang/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Ioannis Pavlos Evangelidis/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Jeroen Hoekendijk/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Portfolio

First place – Sirachai Arunrugstichai

© Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Second place – Renee Capozzola

© Renee Capozzola © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Third place – Kat Zhou

© Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 © Kat Zhou/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

Wildlife

© Jack Pokoj/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Craig Parry/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Nicholas Holton/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Young Photographer

© Jarvis Smallman/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – first place © Aaron Sanders/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – second place © Jake Brandwine/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 – third place

Female Fifty Fathoms