Adobe’s latest update supercharges Photoshop’s AI tools

Adobe unveiled it’s all-kicking all-dancing Photoshop update today at its MAX London creativity conference. The latest version, which is now in beta, has many new AI features which build on the previous Generative Fill tool, taking it to new heights.

These new advancements are powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model. They include Reference Image, Generate Image, Generate Similar, Generate Background and Enhance Detail.

“This massive new update to Photoshop takes creativity to unprecedented levels – whether you are a professional or brand new to Photoshop,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe.

“Through new Firefly-powered features in Photoshop, we are bringing ideation and creation closer together and making editing images both more powerful and approachable so everyone can realize their creative vision,” he adds.

New AI features

Reference Image helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration.

helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration. Text to Image with Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text-to-image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time.

shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text-to-image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time. Generate Background replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images.

replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images. Generate Similar lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control.

lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control. Enhance Detail fine-tunes images to improve sharpness and clarity.

Adjustment Brush enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.

enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images. Improved Font Browser delivers real-time access to Adobe’s over 25,000 fonts in the cloud – without leaving Photoshop – so users can find the perfect type for any project.

delivers real-time access to Adobe’s over 25,000 fonts in the cloud – without leaving Photoshop – so users can find the perfect type for any project. Adjustment Presets enables creators to effortlessly change the appearance of images with filters that apply effects in a single click and with the ability to create and save customized presets as well.

The reference image certainly looks like an interesting and useful tool. Looking at the examples given it appears to give a much greater control to the overall look and feel of the generative fill enhancements. One issue with the AI generative fill whenever I’ve used it is its unpredictability. Sometimes it does exactly what you want, other times it is decidedly random!

You won’t have to wait long, though, to try these new tools out for yourself. The desktop beta version of Photoshop is available to use now online, and the general public release is expected later this year.