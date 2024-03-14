Zhiyun responds to Molus X100 battery issues with free lifetime warranty

Zhiyun’s Molus X100 LED light (buy here) made quite a splash when it was released last year. Alongside the Zhiyun Molus G60, the X100 was announced in March. In April, we got to see the Molus X100 first-hand at NAB 2023.

We’ve even tested the Zhiyun Molus X100 here at DIYP. But it has a flaw. At least its battery grip does. Customers have complained about issues with the battery grips, but Zhiyun is stepping up to do the right thing.

Announced on social media

Users have been reporting issues with the Zhiyun Molus X100 battery grip. Exactly which issue the company is responding to is unclear. I’ve seen several reports around the web of both failing to charge and burning out.

Either way, the company is responding to it responsibly. In a statement to Facebook, Zhiyun said:

We extend our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by recent battery issues with the X100. Rest assured, we have implemented rigorous measures to address and prevent such occurrences.

The company goes on to reference the complete statement, which you can read below:

The company has not stated that this issue affects the recently announced (and almost identical) Zhiyun Cinepeer CX100 (buy here). Given that it hasn’t been mention, I would expect that the Cinepeer CX100 is just fine. But I suppose we’ll only really find out once they start shipping and getting in the hands of customers!

Is this a recall?

No, this isn’t a recall. The company is not asking all customers to return products, whether they’re faulty or not. However, it is asking those users who experience issues to get in touch. They will offer free repair or replacement and will cover the shipping both ways.

Is it an ideal solution? No. It may put some users off using their Molus X100 for important jobs – just in case their unit is one of the affected ones. Sure, they can get it repaired or replaced for free if it dies, but that doesn’t help them in the middle of a shoot. And I expect Zhiyun won’t accept them if they’re not showing issues yet.

The good news, however, is that there’s no expiry date on the offer. At least, not while Zhiyun still exists as a company. Zhiyun says that they will extend the warranty for affected batteries to that of a free lifetime warranty.

Zhiyun says that the best way to contact them about Molus X100 battery issues is to email them directly.

If you email info@zhiyun-tech.com, the company says that somebody will get back to you within 48 hours. Then, they’ll collect your item, repair or replace it, and ship it back to you completely free.