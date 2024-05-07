YouTuber fined $182,000 by FAA and banned from flying drones

PhillyDroneLife, a Youtube channel run by Michael DiCiurcio, has been grounded. In a recent court case, DiCiurcio was not only fined $182,000 but also banned from operating any drones whatsoever. This comes after a long history of documented violations of FAA regulations captured on DiCiurcio’s own channel. And if he violates the probation, he might even face jail time.

The high fine reflects the sheer number of violations DiCiurcio committed. These include flying in restricted airspace, near buildings, and at night.

Initially, DiCiurcio suggested a willingness to comply to the FAA regulations. He discussed acquiring a Part 107 license, required for commercial drone operation, and even meeting with the FAA. However, the court case ended with a harsher outcome. The judge not only ordered a hefty fine but also the seizure of DiCiurcio’s drones and a permanent ban on his drone operation.

In a recent video, DiCiurcio details a “big action thing” related to the FAA fine. He criticizes some aspects of the regulations but admits the need to follow them. He highlights key safety rules like maintaining the visual line of sight with the drone, having a spotter when necessary, and obtaining a Part 107 license for commercially operated drones, which includes those used for monetized YouTube channels.

Looking ahead, DiCiurcio hopes for a favorable outcome in his upcoming court date on April 24t He also delves into rumors about potential future drone regulations. The video mentions a possible new FAA license category (Part 108) for very large drones (over 55 lbs) and DiCiurcio’s excitement about the potential applications of such technology.

Finally, DiCiurcio discusses a rumor concerning a software solution for equipping small drones with remote ID capabilities, a requirement for complying with FAA regulations. While expressing some frustration with the regulations, DiCiurcio seems committed to following the FAA’s guidelines and staying informed about future developments in the drone industry.

Stay safe and follow the rules

DiCiurcio’s case also highlights the importance of legal representation. He seemingly didn’t have legal counsel, as evidenced by his video. Another key takeaway is the distinction between commercial drone operation (requiring a Part 107 license) and recreational use. DiCiurcio appeared frustrated by regulations that classified his monetized YouTube channel as commercial, subjecting him to stricter guidelines. However, these safety regulations, such as maintaining the visual line of sight and avoiding congested areas, are separate from commercial licensing requirements.

This case serves as a cautionary tale for all drone enthusiasts and professionals. Responsible drone use, even for beginners, is crucial to avoid legal trouble. FAA lists all the regulations on its website, and we’ll leave you with a few more links that might be helpful before your drone takes off.

[via Digital Camera World]