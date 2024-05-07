These gloves are the perfect gloves for cold-weather photography

As a traveling filmmaker and cultural photographer, I’ve had my fair share of epic journeys over the past decade. From the wilds of Mongolia to the frozen tundra of Lapland and the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, I’ve had the privilege of exploring and photographing unique stories and moments in some of the most extreme places on Earth. During such travels, I’ve learned a few lessons, including why you should always have gloves ready for cold-weather photoshoots.

Working in extreme locations and weather can be quite challenging; let me tell you about one particular adventure that taught me a valuable lesson. It happened during my first photography expedition in the heart of Mongolian winter, and let me tell you, it was cold. It felt like the air was so cold it could freeze your breath mid-air. We’d been on the road for days when I spotted what seemed like the perfect shot—a lone eagle hunter against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks bathed in the warm glow of sunset.

Without a second thought, I leaped out of the car, camera in hand, determined to capture the moment. But in my excitement, I forgot one crucial thing—my gloves. With bare hands, I snapped away, oblivious to the numbing cold. It wasn’t until I returned to the warmth of the car that I realized the extent of my mistake. My hands were stiff, blue, and pumping in pain. For the next few days, I had to deal with the punishing effects of frostbite; it was a painful reminder of the risks of venturing unprepared into extreme conditions.

One of the key lessons of working in extreme environments is that no shot is worth risking your health and safety for. That’s why any photographer needs to have the right gear and be properly equipped for any adventure, especially in cold weather. That’s why I was very excited to cooperate with the amazing team of PGYTECH and review their new Pro ($49) and Master ($129) photography gloves designed for adventuring photographers. These gloves are designed to keep you shooting, no matter how brutal the elements. So buckle up, and let’s go over my personal review of these game-changing gloves.

While PGYTECH offers a range of camera and drone gear to consider, this review will focus on two of their photography glove, the PROFESSIONAL and MASTER Models. Each with its unique features and advantages.

Shared Features/elements:

High-Quality Materials: These gloves are crafted from top-quality materials with precise stitching, ensuring durability and comfort. When operating your camera, the gloves feel comfortable, allowing you to move your hands naturally, and each feature fits perfectly for maximum effectiveness.

Touchscreen-Friendly: Both glove models feature retractable touchscreen-friendly fingertips, allowing you to seamlessly operate both smartphones and camera touch screens without removing the gloves. While you can use touch screens with the gloves on, if you ever need even more dexterity for delicate tasks (like changing an SD card), you can simply and quickly retract back the finger caps and secure them with small built-in magnets.

Lightweight: Despite their differences in weight, with the Pro version weighing 189g and the Master 476g (including the battery), both models are lightweight and easy to carry. This makes them perfect for transitioning from chilly mornings or evenings to warmer afternoons. Simply throw the gloves into your backpack without being worried about them ‘weighing you down’.

Semi-Snow Stoppers: While these gloves don’t have classic ‘snow-stoppers,’. They are equipped with high-quality tightening rubber grips at the wrists; this simple feature provides effective protection against snow creeping into the gloves.

Which model is best for you?

PROFESSIONAL Model:

The Pro glove’s model costs $49 and is the lightweight and more agile of the two. Weighing approximately 189g, they are a no-brainer when it comes to keeping your gear light and comfortable. However, despite their lightweight and agile build, these gloves handle better than expected in cold environments.

These gloves are ideal for dynamic shoots where photographers constantly need to make quick adjustments to their gear. These gloves were very comfortable when changing lenses, adjusting a tripod, using a smartphone, and packing and unpacking gear from a backpack.

Not to mention that in addition to having a windproof layer at the back of your hand and a slightly softer inner layer, these gloves are perfect for both dynamic workflows and long use throughout your day.

As long as you are planning to be photographing in the world of zero degrees Celsius – these are the gloves for you. Great for photographing outdoor sports, light hiking trips, and any situation where you will have these gloves on the entire day.

MASTER Models:

If you know that you are going to be working in seriously cold weather, the Master model is pricier, costing $129, but it is no doubt worth the investment for you. While these gloves are definitely heftier and warmer, the Master model has a similar core design to the Pro model while being equipped with three important additional features:

The first is that these gloves feature a fold-back finger cap for added warmth; this finger cap makes them perfect for extended exposure to cold weather while still being flexible enough for camera operation. In addition, the extra layer of protection makes the glove more raged and suited for carrying heavier camera gear. Definitely something you want to have in film productions, where you will be carrying heavily rigged cameras, C-stands, sandbags, and more.

The other feature is powered by a small and rechargeable battery located in the wrist area. These gloves feature an active heating system, operated with a simple one-button setup and three heating levels (low-medium-high). Needless to say – this feature is a real game-changer.

This active heating will provide even and controlled warmth throughout the day – even when the gloves are not being worn, ensuring your hands stay toasty in any condition. When testing the gloves, we often pre-heat them a few minutes before venturing out of our car into the cold, guaranteeing instant comfort upon wearing them.

The master model is perfect for any photography or filmmaking engagement done in a cold environment. These gloves should be a perfect match for any photography adventure in extremes of negative 10-15 degrees Celsius. Perfect for wildlife photography and difficult hikes in the mountains.

Launchpad

Welcome to DIYP Launchpad. DIYP Launchpad is a place where we share new gear with you. Full disclosure: DIYP may receive compensation for the time invested in creating the review. Brands sending gear for the DIYP Launchpad segment do not see the review before it goes live or have any editorial control over it.