First-ever drone footage captures penguin chicks’ leap from 50-feet cliff into the sea

National Geographic’s upcoming documentary Secrets of the Penguins captures a groundbreaking discovery. For the first time ever, emperor penguin chicks have been filmed taking a plunge off a 50-foot ice shelf. This heart-stopping moment documents the chicks’ very first journey to the ocean. Pretty daring for the first swimming lesson, huh?

This heart-stopping moment was documented by award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory. It sheds light on a previously unknown aspect of emperor penguin chick behavior. The thing is, emperor penguin chicks normally take their first swim after a gentle 1-2 foot descent from sea ice. However, this particular colony, located at Atka Bay on the Ekström Ice Shelf, apparently decided to forego the traditional route.

Scientists were aware, thanks to high-resolution satellite imagery, that some emperor penguin colonies resided on permanent ice shelves. The mystery of how the chicks navigated the descent remained unanswered – until now.

Gregory and his team braved harsh Antarctic conditions for nearly two months, enduring temperatures below zero and pushing their high-endurance drones with telephoto lenses to their limits. Their efforts were rewarded with never-before-seen footage of the penguin chicks’ daring leap.

Drones are tech we already kinda take for granted. But, it’s worth stressing how crucial they can be for filming incredible moments like this.

First off, they allowed the film crew to capture the emperor penguin chicks’ jump from a safe distance. This minimizes any stress or disruption to the vulnerable chicks. Traditional filming methods, which might require getting closer to the animals, could potentially scare the penguins or alter their natural behavior.

Also, drones can fly where traditional filming equipment can’t reach. In this case, the drone with a telephoto lens provided a perfect vantage point to capture the penguins’ dramatic leap from the high ice shelf. This unique perspective offers a much clearer view of the behavior than could be achieved from the ground.

The filming continued until a fierce Antarctic storm abruptly ended the crew’s work for the season. However, the breathtaking footage they captured promises to revolutionize our understanding of emperor penguin chick development and fledging behavior.

[via Drone DJ]