Hasselblad XCD 2,5/25V is the widest lens in the XCD V Series lineup

Hasselblad has announced a new 25mm f/2.5 ultra-wide-angle lens for Hasselblad X system cameras. It’s the Hasselblad XCD 2,5/25V and while it’s not the widest lens Hasselblad’s ever made, it does have a wider aperture.

It offers a field of view equivalent to that of 20mm on a full-frame body. It has a bright f/2.5 aperture, ideal for shooting at night. During the day, its leaf shutter goes up to 1/4,000th of a second, with flash at all speeds. No global shutter required.

Hasselblad XCD 2,5/25V – 25mm f/2.8

Hasselblad has made wide-angle lenses for its cameras before. There’s the Hasselblad XCD 21mm f/4 (discontinued) and the XCD 28mm f/4 announced last year ($1,679). And while the focal length on the new lens isn’t quite as wide as that of the old 21mm f/4, it is wider than the 28mm f/4.

Not to mention, the aperture’s brighter than both of them. Going from f/4 to f/2.5 opens up the lens about one and a third stops. Hasselblad is billing this lens for nighttime photography, thanks to the wide aperture.

Whether it’s street photography, cityscapes, landscapes or astrophotography, it’ll help you keep shooting later, for longer, and with shorter shutter speeds than the f/4 alternatives. And it should look rather fetching on the front of an X2D 100C ($8,199).

Hasselblad XCD 2,5/25V Specs

Price and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 2,5/25V is available to pre-order now for $3,699.