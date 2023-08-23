Hasselblad XCD 4/28P is a tiny wide lens for street photography

Hasselblad has announced the new XCD 4/28P lens (buy here). This 28mm f/4 lens is extremely compact, as medium format mirrorless lenses go. The wide-angle lens offers a similar field of view to that of a 22mm lens on full-frame.

Measuring only 43.5mm in length and weighing 245g, Hasselblad says that it’s the lightest and smallest lens in the Hasselblad X System. It allows it to remain smaller and lighter for things like street and travel photography.

Hasselblad XCD 28/4P – Made for Street Photography

Hasselblad says the new XCD 28/4P was ideal for street photography, providing a more compact and unobtrusive form factor while still allowing you to capture the whole scene. Its f/4 maximum aperture isn’t particularly fast, but for an outdoor street photography lens, light is rarely a problem, even at f/4.

It weighs only 245g, making it an extremely light addition to your camera. This makes it ideal for both street and travel photography. No point taking a camera out that’s too heavy to hold after half an hour. At this weight, though, it’s comparable to popular vlogging lenses for sensors all the way down to Micro Four Thirds.

The Hasselblad XCD 28/4P lens contains a leaf shutter with a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000th of a second. It also supports flash sync all the way up to that maximum shutter speed. This lets you maximise the output of more powerful lights in bright sunny locations.

Hasselblad XCD 28/4P Specs

Focal length 28mm Max aperture f/4 Min aperture f/22 Mount Hasselblad X Angle of view 89° Minimum focus distance 22cm Optics 9 elements in 8 groups Focus type Autofocus Stabilisation None Leaf shutter Yes, up to 1/4000sec Filter thread 72mm Dimensions 75 x 43.5mm Weight 245g

Price and Availability

The Hasselblad XCD 28/4P lens is available to pre-order now for $1,679. It’s set to begin shipping any day.