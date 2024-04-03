World Press Photo 2024 regional winners reveal humanity’s struggles and triumphs

Apr 3, 2024

World Press Photo 2024 regional winners reveal humanity's struggles and triumphs

Apr 3, 2024

World Press Photo has unveiled the 2024 regional winners today, a powerful selection capturing the year’s most impactful stories. These images transcend headlines, inviting us to confront unseen realities across the globe.

The awarded photographs were selected from 61,062 entries by 3,851 photographers from 130 countries. There are 24 winning projects and six honorable mentions in total. This year, however, the jury made an exceptional decision: they included two special mentions in the selection.

Executive Director World Press Photo, Joumana El Zein Khoury said:

“Each year, jurors from all over the globe review tens of thousands of photos to find a selection that is visually stunning, tells stories that matter, and represents our shared world. This year’s selection includes stories of desperation, hunger, war, and loss – but also of perseverance, courage, love, family, dreams, and more butterflies than anyone has a right to expect.”

Some topics included this year

This year’s contest includes some of the pressing issues of today, such as the Israel-Hamas war and the climate crisis. There are also many stories revolving around the theme of family. Included are stories of families coping with conditions such as cancer or dementia, the challenges of migration, and trauma due to war, disaster, and loss. But what all images have in common is that they’ll trigger emotions and make you think.

Saying no to AI

World Press Photo prohibits the use of AI images in its contest. This doesn’t only mean fully generated images but also generative fill. The contest says they use a multilayered approach to spot fake or manipulated images. “We verify the professionalism of all entrants and the facts behind each story,” the jury notes. “Industry professionals judge the images, and two independent digital analysts examine the original files.”

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2024

On April 18, 2024, at 11:00 am CEST, the four global winners, selected from the regional winners, will be announced. It will take place at the Flagship World Press Photo Exhibition 2024 press opening at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and online.

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2024 will be shown at over 60 locations worldwide, including Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Rome, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Taipei, Sydney, Toronto, and Tunis. And until then, we leave you to immerse yourself in these regional winning images. We’re sharing the Singlčes category, and make sure to visit the World Press Photo website for more information and full gallery of images.

[lead image credits: © Eddie Jim, The Age/Sydney Morning Herald/World Press Photo 2024]

Africa

© Vincent Haiges, Real 21
© Vincent Haiges, Real 21/World Press Photo 2024

Asia

/World Press Photo 2024
© Mohammed Salem/REUTERS/World Press Photo 2024

Europe

/World Press Photo 2024
© Adem Altan, Agence France-Presse/World Press Photo 2024

North and Central America

/World Press Photo 2024
© Charles-Frédérick Ouellet, for The Globe and Mail, CALQ/World Press Photo 2024

South America

/World Press Photo 2024
© Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/World Press Photo 2024

Southeast Asia and Oceania

world press photo 2024 regional
© Eddie Jim, The Age/Sydney Morning Herald/World Press Photo 2024

Jury’s Special Mentions

/World Press Photo 2024
© Leon Neal, Getty Images/World Press Photo 2024
/World Press Photo 2024
© Mustafa Hassouna, Anadolu Images/World Press Photo 2024

