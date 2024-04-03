Newcomer SG-Image announces manual focus 35mm f/0.95 APS-C prime lens
Apr 3, 2024
Share:
Newcomer SG-Image announces manual focus 35mm f/0.95 APS-C prime lens
There’s a new lens company in town. They’re called SG-Image, and they just released a 35mm f/0.95 lens for APS-C cameras. It’s not the company’s first lens, having released a 25mm f/1.8 in February.
The new 35mm f/0.95 comes in just about every mount you could need, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon EF-M, RF, Micro Four Thirds, and Leica L. There’s no word on a price yet, but their 25mm f/1.8 costs only $40.
SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 – Another $40 lens?
The price for the new SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 has not yet been announced. I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much on the price of this one. I’d probably get them up a little bit, though, because this will undoubtedly be cheap.
How cheap? Well, I wouldn’t expect it to have the same $40 price tag as the company’s 28mm f/1.8 APS-C prime. There are other cheap Chinese 35mm f/0.95 lenses on the market. TTArtisan has a 35mm f/0.95 lens (buy here) available for around $200 with 7 elements in 5 groups. 7artisans also has a 35mm f/0.95 lens (buy here) available for about the same price. Theirs has 11 elements in 8 groups.
The SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 doesn’t appear to be a clone of either of these lenses, as it has 12 elements in 9 groups – a different make-up to the other two. I don’t think $200, or perhaps a little less to try and steal some of their customers, would be an unreasonable expectation.
SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 Specs
|Focal length
|35mm
|Format
|APS-C
|Max aperture
|f/0.95
|Min aperture
|Unspecified
|Angle of view
|Unspecified
|Optics
|12 elements in 9 groups
|Aperture blades
|12
|Min focus distance
|35cm
|Filter thread
|52mm
|Dimensions
|Unspecified
|Weight
|393g
|Mounts
|Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon EF-M, RF, Micro Four Thirds, and Leica L
Price and Availability
Well, we’ve been through this. There’s no price available yet, but I would probably expect it to be around the $200 mark or a little less. The company has also not yet announced where and when it’ll be available.
Filed Under:
Tagged With:
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.