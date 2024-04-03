Newcomer SG-Image announces manual focus 35mm f/0.95 APS-C prime lens

There’s a new lens company in town. They’re called SG-Image, and they just released a 35mm f/0.95 lens for APS-C cameras. It’s not the company’s first lens, having released a 25mm f/1.8 in February.

The new 35mm f/0.95 comes in just about every mount you could need, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon EF-M, RF, Micro Four Thirds, and Leica L. There’s no word on a price yet, but their 25mm f/1.8 costs only $40.

SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 – Another $40 lens?

The price for the new SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 has not yet been announced. I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much on the price of this one. I’d probably get them up a little bit, though, because this will undoubtedly be cheap.

How cheap? Well, I wouldn’t expect it to have the same $40 price tag as the company’s 28mm f/1.8 APS-C prime. There are other cheap Chinese 35mm f/0.95 lenses on the market. TTArtisan has a 35mm f/0.95 lens (buy here) available for around $200 with 7 elements in 5 groups. 7artisans also has a 35mm f/0.95 lens (buy here) available for about the same price. Theirs has 11 elements in 8 groups.

The SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 doesn’t appear to be a clone of either of these lenses, as it has 12 elements in 9 groups – a different make-up to the other two. I don’t think $200, or perhaps a little less to try and steal some of their customers, would be an unreasonable expectation.

SG-Image 35mm f/0.95 Specs

Focal length 35mm Format APS-C Max aperture f/0.95 Min aperture Unspecified Angle of view Unspecified Optics 12 elements in 9 groups

Aperture blades 12 Min focus distance 35cm Filter thread 52mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight 393g Mounts Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon EF-M, RF, Micro Four Thirds, and Leica L

Price and Availability

Well, we’ve been through this. There’s no price available yet, but I would probably expect it to be around the $200 mark or a little less. The company has also not yet announced where and when it’ll be available.