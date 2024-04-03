Don’t be this guy: Tourist gets dangerously close to momma bear and her cubs for a photo

Yellowstone National Park rangers are urging visitors to exercise caution after a recent incident where a man came uncomfortably to a black bear and her cubs – to take photos. Park visitor Tony Jackson captured the encounter on camera, which shows the man approaching the bears within inches to get his pictures.

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone shared Jackson’s video. it shows a line of vehicles waiting for the bears to cross the road. Some people stay near their cars but are fairly distant from the animals. But there has to be one smart*ss who just has to get too close for comfort. “The ranger said if that had been a grizzly, it would have been a fatality,” Jackson commented.

The risks of getting too close to wildlife

Approaching or harassing wildlife is not just dangerous; it’s illegal. Park violations can result in fines or even jail time. In 2021, a tourist from Illinois faced serious consequences for getting too close to a grizzly bear with cubs for a photo op. She received a four-day jail sentence, probation, a park ban, and over $2,000 in fines.

While black bears are generally less aggressive than grizzlies, even close encounters with these seemingly docile animals can be dangerous. Frequent interactions with humans, especially when food is involved, can lead to habituation. Habituated bears lose their fear of humans and may approach campsites or developed areas, potentially turning aggressive if they feel threatened. In such cases, park officials may be forced to euthanize the bear to ensure public safety.

This incident serves as a timely reminder as Yellowstone prepares to reopen its roads for the spring season and bears emerge from hibernation. The National Park Service (NPS) advises visitors to maintain a safe distance from wildlife. Park regulations mandate staying at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 meters) from bison and elk. Don’t be this person! This is how you act near wildlife: stay cautious and respectful for both your and their sake.

[via Advnture]