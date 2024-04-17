Watch video feed over 450 meters away -Accsoon CineView 2 SDI

When we visited the Accsoon booth in NAB 2024, we saw their latest addition to their CineView lineuphe -the Accsoon CineView 2 SDI wireless video system. The system can transmit 1080P 60fps video up to 450 meters away from the camera while keeping latency under 50. It’s also a dual-band transmission system, meaning it can use 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies at the same time.

Accsoon CineView 2 SDI wireless video system

The system uses a new antenna design, which lets it surpass the range of its predecessors, the CineView SE and HE, by about 100 meters. In other words, you can use the CineView 2 SDI to see a camera’s feed up to 450 meters away. What is nice is that you can connect the CineView 2 transmitter to up to four devices, be it CineView receivers or smartphones, with the Accsoon app. This, combined with the massive range, can allow a team to monitor production, even in massive outdoor sets, with ease.

The CineVIew 2 SDI is designed to be almost unnoticeable. It emits no fan noise, and it weighs only 200 grams. You can set up your camera however you like, and it won’t get in your way. Just try not to block its antennas or full-color control monitor with other gear in your rig.

Price and availability

The Accsoon CineView 2 SDI is not available yet, although it’s currently on display at NAB in Las Vegas. It will be released during Q2 2024, and the Tx/Rx set will cost $649. No pre-orders have opened up yet, but we’ll probably start seeing them soon.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion