Peak Design Slide Lite review: a slick system for easy strap removal

For years, I just made do with the camera straps that came with my camera. Sure, they weren’t the most aerodynamic or trendiest, but after dropping a bunch of cash on the camera body, I didn’t feel like spending more on a strap. And, of course, I really wanted everyone to know I was using a ‘professional camera,’ whatever that meant!

Fast forward a few years and I found myself using a mirrorless camera, doing more hybrid photo and video shoots. Constantly taking the strap on and off was quickly becoming a nuisance. So, a new strap was in order. I tried out Peak Design’s Slide Lite camera strap ($59.95) to see if it could help.

Features of the Peak Design Slide Lite

The Slide Lite is a slightly thinner and lighter version of Peak Design’s popular Slide DSLR camera strap. It’s designed specifically for mirrorless cameras, such as the Canon EOS R, which I tried it with. The width of the strap is just 32 mm (1.3″), and the length can be adjusted between a maximum of 145 cm (57″) and a minimum of 99 cm (39″).

The fabric is made from seat-belt-style nylon webbing, which is incredibly strong and hard-wearing. The strap has two different textures, depending on how you want to wear it: a smooth side and a grippy side to ensure it doesn’t slip.

The strap features quick-release anchor clips that attach to the camera. These anchor clips are designed to fit with all of Peak Design’s equipment and make removing the strap really simple. They can hold up to 200 lbs (90 kg) of weight.

The strap also features pull-up clips for easily adjusting the length. This allows you to wear the camera in three different ways: cross-body, over the shoulder, or around the neck.

Colours

Peak Design has just introduced a new colour to all of its strap accessory lineups. In addition to the black, sage, blue or grey options, you can now buy them in a rather fetching coyote option. This is a sort of tan colour for those of you unfamiliar with the colour of a coyote.

Quick-release anchor clips

It’s worth going into greater detail about these anchor clips because they really are a clever system. These greatly improve the versatility of the strap, in my opinion. You can easily take the strap on and off, for example, if you need to use the camera on a gimbal.

Because these anchor clips are the same for all of Peak Design’s strap accessories, it makes changing straps or systems very quick and easy. Perhaps you need a heavier-duty strap for a really long lens, in which case you might want to change to the bigger Slide strap. Or maybe a wrist strap will suffice.

You simply attach the anchors to the strap hooks on the camera or the included base plate, and then attach the strap to the anchors. To remove the strap, you press and slide the anchors. It really is as simple as that!

Removing the strap using the anchor clip

Comfort

The two most important things about camera straps are comfort and reliability. You certainly don’t want your strap failing and have your camera and lens crashing to the ground. The anchor clips take care of that, but what about the comfort factor?

I found the Slide Lite strap incredibly comfortable, even with its reduced width compared with the full-size Slide. The strap moved smoothly over different types of clothing and distributed the weight of the camera well.

I liked having the option of wearing the strap in three different ways, as I often sling my camera cross-body when I’m not actively shooting with it. The strap could be adjusted quickly and easily, making it easy to carry however feels most comfortable.

Adjusting the length

Pros

This is a really clever system, which is reliable and safe. At no point have I felt that this strap might not work correctly, even with the anchor clip system.

The anchor clips work very well, making this a great option for anyone who wants to remove the strap regularly. It’s lightweight, durable, and strong, and it looks good as well. With five different colours available, there’s something that will suit almost everyone in the looks department. Gone are the days of having the end of the strap poking into your eye while you take a photo!

Cons

I am trying really hard to find any downsides to this strap. Perhaps the only one is the price. Like all of Peak Design’s equipment and accessories, these straps are not at the cheapest end of the market. However, they do come with a lifetime guarantee, and Peak Design is one company with a good sustainability track record.

You can trust that Peak Design is fully conscious of its environmental footprint and is doing what it can to make its products more sustainable. The material selection is largely recycled or from more sustainable sources. This follows right through from manufacturing to packaging. If this doesn’t make you feel better about having Gear Acquisition Syndrome, then I don’t know what will!

Conclusion

To conclude, this strap is a great option for anyone shooting with mirrorless cameras who wants something both stylish and durable. The Slide Lite gives you all the benefits of a strong, heavy-duty strap while still being light and compact enough to fit easily in smaller camera bags and not be a literal burden around your neck.

This is a great option for anyone who needs to remove the strap regularly. The anchor points are easy to use and reliable, making life much easier for those of us who use our cameras for video as well as still photos.

Honestly, I will never go back to using the camera brand strap from the box. This one is superior in almost all aspects. And now no one knows that my camera isn’t the latest, most expensive version. But strangely, I also no longer mind!

The Peak Design Slide Lite strap is $59.95 and is available in black, ash, midnight, sage, or coyote.

Photo and video credit Lorena Maria Peugnet