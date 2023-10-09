Peak Design announce new camera cubes for gear protection

Peak Design is shaking things up with its new updated V2 Camera Cubes. According to Peak Design, These new cubes promise better protection, smarter organization, and new sizes to better cater to today’s globetrotting photographers and video creators.

Peak Design’s Camera Cubes are a clever way to convert standard bags into camera bags. They work by adding a compartment (a.k.a. cube) into existing bags, and you can further divide those to hold your gear.

Initially, the camera cubes came in three sizes – Small, Medium, and Large – fitting perfectly in Peak Design’s Travel Bags or as stand-alone cases. But as more and more photographers fell in love with them, they wanted greater options. Peak Design listened closely to the feedback and responded with the newly updated camera cubes.

New Sizing Options

Two new sizes of camera cubes are added to the existing small, medium and large sizes. For reference, two of the Smedium sizes equal the large size.

X-Small ($49.94)

Smedium ($64.95)

Extra features

Enhanced Weatherproof Zippers: Tougher zippers that can handle various weather conditions, making sure that your gear stays safe and dry.

Expanded Main Opening: A larger main opening for easy and quick access to your camera equipment.

360-degree Exterior Handle: A versatile handle that can spin all the way around for convenient carrying and handling.

Tuck-Away Flap: The fold-away lid features a clever tuck-away flap. This eliminates bulk and enhances flexibility, making it easier to customize your gear setup.

Customizable Organization: Low-profile FlexFold dividers offer top-notch customization, allowing you to adapt the cube to your specific equipment needs.

Dual Side Zippers (Medium and Large Cubes): Medium and large cubes feature zippers on both sides, providing additional access points and convenience.

Movable Pockets: Handy pockets that can be repositioned to store filters, lens caps, and small accessories.

Weatherproof Construction: Made with weatherproof recycled 400D nylon canvas shell and robust #8 coated ultra zippers, ensuring the safety of your gear in all conditions.

All of these camera cubes are fully interchangeable with Peak Design’s bags and backpacks and continue to improve the award-winning original design.

Price and availability

These new Camera Cubes are available to buy from the Peak Design website. The X-Small costs $49.94, and the S-medium is $64.95.

Additional sizes are available for the following prices: Small – $59.95, Medium – $84.95, Large – $104.95